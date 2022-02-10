Álvaro Dávila formalizes his departure from Cruz Azul

Surprisingly, but through the front door, Álvaro Dávila has formalized his departure from Cruz Azul as executive president. Through a video together with Ing. Víctor Velázquez they made known the announcement that from very early began to be noise this day.

“We are sorry to inform you that due to personal matters, Mr. Álvaro Dávila has decided to separate from the position of executive president of the Cruz Azul sports club. It does not mean breaking with the continuity of the work that has been carried out with the team of assistants and the coaching staff.“.

“We support his decision and we recognize his work as a professional and also as a great human being who was always committed to the institution. The nation and the members of the cooperative will always recognize your great work, your great commitment, your passion with which you live each of your jobs”

Dávila, who barely

on January 7, 2021 he had taken the reins of the La Noria painting and led the team to the title in a fact that no one had been able to achieve in 23 years, he said:

“For personal reasons I had to advance this decision a little. It has been a privilege and a pride for me to be able to work on this project, even if it was for a short time, but I have taken it with all the commitment and all the love. I am very grateful for the opportunity that the cooperative and Ing. Víctor Velázquez gave me. I’m sure the successes will be here”



Jaime Ordiales would arrive at Cruz Azul

Jaime Ordiales will be in charge of replacing Álvaro Dávila in the president of the Cementero team, as was announced by the TUDN reporter, Adrián Esparza, who assures that the new director is already in Mexico City to sign and make his arrival official in the next few hours