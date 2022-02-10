Amanda Serrano will receive millionaire pay for her fight against Katie Taylor | Boxing

It looks like seven-time division champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano will finally make it to her long-awaited dance of the millions. At least that’s what new promoter Jake Paul seems to guarantee her.

The YouTuber and fan of boxing and mixed martial arts, said this week that the champions Serrano and Katie Taylor are guaranteed a seven-figure purse and an extra that will come from an (undisclosed) percent of the sales of the PPV system or pay-per-view, of the event that both will star on April 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The possible arrival of Serrano is a historic event for Latin women’s professional boxing. Taylor has already crossed that line in her last fight against Natasha Jonas where she was guaranteed a $1.3 million purse and she made $500k from pay-per-view sales.

Women’s boxing had excellent exponents in the past such as Christy Martin and Laila Ali, both members of the International Boxing Hall of Fame. But both were left at the gates of that long-awaited great economic figure that has been surpassed many times in the male branch.

Serrano would also be the first Latina to reach a million dollars. The first Puerto Rican to break that barrier was former champion Wilfredo ‘El Radar’ Benítez in 1979 when he faced fellow legendary ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taylor, an Olympic gold medalist, will expose all her featherweight crowns against Serrano, an all-time queen at 135 pounds.

“There are more and more achievements that can be achieved with focus, discipline and dedication,” said Serrano.

“Being together with Benítez as the first Latinos and Puerto Ricans to win a million dollars for a fight is something I never imagined and this is another reason to motivate women who want to progress in this tough sport. Being able to represent Latinas and women in general to open paths is something I will always sacrifice for. Katie Taylor and I will be the first fighters to collect that sum of money and with the favor of God, more opportunities will appear for those who have been coming up, ”she added.

Serrano is 42-1-1 with 30 KO’s, while Taylor is 20-0 with 6 KO’s.

“When I retire, I will be able to say that I tried my best to bring about positive changes for women’s boxing. To think that I am part of this great fight and the impact that we are generating, I can only say that God’s timing is perfect,” added Serrano.

During Monday’s press conference in London, the Puerto Rican urged Taylor to change the rules of the game and fight 12 rounds of three minutes each, just as it happens in men’s boxing. The Irishwoman declined Serrano’s request.

“That’s right, they’re going to get seven figures, which is historic. They’re going to be guaranteed seven figures, plus one percent PPV. Obviously, we already know it’s going to be a massive pay-per-view event. So we’re changing the lives of these two girls,” Paul said.