an excellent alternative to AirPods Pro for less than 50 euros

Halloween, Single’s Day, Black Friday and Christmas have ended their incredible promotions and offers, but this does not mean that this new year has not arrived to surprise us with great discounts. On this occasion for all AirPods Pro fans, we have excellent news for you, one of the best alternatives has arrived with a crazy discount to become the king of sales.

And it is that the UGREEN HiTune X6 they are one of the best alternatives to AirPods Pro that you can find in the market. The best thing about these headphones is that they can be yours for less than 50 eurosfor this it is only necessary to apply the code ECAKN2U4. Don’t forget that this promotion is for a limited time only and starts this February 9.

The UGREEN HiTune X6they not only have a crazy price, they also have features that make you fall in love at first sight and with an excellent aesthetic. They feature an elegant gray design with black details and comfortable cushions for your ears.

In more technical matters, the UGREEN HiTune X6 have nothing to envy the AirPods Pro, since have active noise cancellationclear phone call quality, great sound quality, extremely low latency of 50 ms and a battery that lasts for hours and hours. This to mention some features, but as we have already mentioned, the most impressive thing is everything it offers you for a very low pricewe could say that a quarter of what you would spend on the famous AirPods Pro.

If you are looking for good wireless headphones with active noise cancellation and a long battery life, we are sure that this is your best option. The UGREEN HiTune X6 will offer 6 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 26 hours using the charging case, they also have Bluetooth 5.1 technology for a fast, stable and universal wireless connection, they are compatible with Android and iOS mobiles. If you want to know everything about these brand new headphones, then read on to discover all its features in depth.

What makes the UGREEN HiTune X6 your best alternative to AirPods Pro?

As we have already mentioned, it is about fully wireless active noise canceling headphones. The UGREEN HiTune X6 can almost completely isolate background noise and also any kind of sound in the environment around you. These specimens have a touch control surfacewhich allows you to control by touch, you must touch the outer surface depending on the action you want to perform, pause, advance or rewind the song, voice control is also possible.

The sound emitted by these headphones is clean, clear and crisp., its dynamic driver supports Hi-Res Audio. As for calls, each headset incorporates 3 microphones with noise reduction technology and when it comes to gaming, they offer you an extremely low latency of 50 ms, which minimizes the audio delay of the headset and the device. Another important aspect is that you can enjoy great comfort when wearing them, since they fit perfectly in your ear and adapt with the silicone tips that come in three sizes.

Enjoy the UGREEN HiTune X6 anywhere and in any activity, incorporate IPX5 resistance and they are highly efficient with quick pairing response, when you need them they are ready to go, just open to connect, or close the charging case to disconnect. In addition, you can enjoy them for hours and hours, thanks to their long battery life, the UGREEN HiTune X6 offers you 6 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 26 hours using the charging case. Don’t think twice, take advantage of this offer and start enjoying headphones at the height of the AirPods Pro and with an irresistibly low price. Remember that to get the price of 40.79 euros, you must use the code ECAKN2U4.

