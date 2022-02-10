“An Incredible Flying Machine With SpaceX’s ‘Package'”: Tesla Chief Designer Reveals Details Of Future Roadster Electric Supercar

The car, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 1.1 seconds, will not go on sale before 2023.

Although its market launch has been delayed for several years, Tesla is still working on the development of its announced Roadster electric supercar, the company’s chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, said during a podcast broadcast on Wednesday.

On Spike’s Car Radio, Von Holzhausen discussed the progress of the vehicle’s development. “We’re working on the Roadster. I wish we could work faster, but I also have to say that we’ve learned a lot in the time we’ve been developing it,” he said.

In particular, he alluded to a three-motor powertrain, dubbed Plaid, which was already introduced last year in the new Model S and Model X and which, according to previous announcements, would be installed in the Roadster. “It will be an amazing and exciting flying machine, with the SpaceX ‘package’,” he added.

Meanwhile, the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, had already said that the Roadster would be equipped with a SpaceX ‘package’ that includes thrusters or cold-air rockets, which would allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 1.1 seconds.

The new generation of the Roadster, announced since 2017, has been one of Tesla’s most delayed programs, even though the company long ago began taking orders for the model. Those who wanted to be first in line had to make a deposit of between $50,000 and $250,000. It was expected to hit the market in 2020, but the project was subsequently deferred as, according to the CEO, it was not a priority for Tesla. Last September, Musk reported that the launch of the Roadster would be delayed until at least 2023.