And Olympia? The IFFHS publishes a monthly club ranking and only eight from Concacaf appear; Motagua takes the leap

2022-02-09
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) published its monthly ranking of (200) teams in the world and only one of Honduras.
The first place in this ranking is occupied by club AAthletic Mineirochampion of Brazil and second place goes to Ajax from Amsterdam.
From Concacaf there are only eight clubs in the top and the Monterey of Mexico ousted the Communications from Guatemala as the first in the area when climbing to position 92.
The creams were relegated to second place in the area, occupying position 93. In addition, they remain the best in Central America.
The third and fourth place are occupied by two Mexican clubs; America (97) and Blue Cross (102).
Motagua climbs 62 positions
The Motagua is the only representative of Honduras in this list. The Blues jumped 62 places (ranked 201st in January) and now they are located at position 139.
The Eagles are also the fifth best club in Concacaf and close the month above Tigres de México (168) and Deportivo Saprissa Costa Rica (181).
The last place on this list is occupied by the Philadelphia Union of the United States in position 200.
Olimpia from Honduras and Liga Alajuelense from Costa Rica were left out of this list.
World Ranking Top 5
1. Atletico Mineiro 297 points – Conmebol
2. Ajax Amsterdam 292 UEFA
3. Palmeiras 288 Conmebol
4. Chelsea 287 UEFA
5. Manchester City 286 UEFA
Concacaf Rankings
91 Monterrey 123 Concacaf points
93 Communications 121 Concacaf
97 America 118.5 Concacaf
102 Cruz Azul 114 Concacaf
139 Motagua 97 Concacaf
168 Tigres UANL 85 Concacaf
181 Deportivo Saprissa 81 Concacaf
200 Philadelphia Union 76.5 Concacaf