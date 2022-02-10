And Olympia? The IFFHS publishes a monthly club ranking and only eight from Concacaf appear; Motagua takes the leap

2022-02-09

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) published its monthly ranking of (200) teams in the world and only one of Honduras.

The first place in this ranking is occupied by club AAthletic Mineirochampion of Brazil and second place goes to Ajax from Amsterdam.

From Concacaf there are only eight clubs in the top and the Monterey of Mexico ousted the Communications from Guatemala as the first in the area when climbing to position 92.

The creams were relegated to second place in the area, occupying position 93. In addition, they remain the best in Central America.

The third and fourth place are occupied by two Mexican clubs; America (97) and Blue Cross (102).

Motagua climbs 62 positions

The Motagua is the only representative of Honduras in this list. The Blues jumped 62 places (ranked 201st in January) and now they are located at position 139.