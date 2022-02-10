Android warns users of a security flaw if your phone has these features | Google | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Attention with the notifications of the operating system. The Sun portal reported that Android asked its users to check their smartphones to solve a critical bug, which puts sensitive information at risk to possible cyber attacks.

Users who have version android 12 are the main affected, as well as those who have a smartphone with the Qualcomm processor. Both are targeted by cybercriminals, so the most immediate solution will be to update the operating system.

“Exploiting many issues in Android is made more difficult by improvements in newer versions of the mobile platform. We encourage all users to update to the latest version of the operating system whenever possible.picked up The Sun.

“The severity assessment is based on the effect that exploiting the vulnerability could have on an affected device, assuming platform and service mitigations are disabled for development purposes or successfully circumvented”they added.

To check the version of Android downloaded on your smartphone, you must open the Settings app and go to the bottom until you find the option System – Upgrade system. There you will notice what is the current version when verifying the security of your phone. You can take advantage of that same window to make the update.

ANDROID | How to update the operating system

Make sure your device is connected to Wi-Fi to avoid wasting data on your plan. Also, keep in mind that the download may take several minutes. Everything will depend on the time that you have not updated the phone again.

Open Settings on the smartphone.

Select About phone.

Tap Check for updates. If an update is available, an Update button will appear.

Install.

