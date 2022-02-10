Andy Polo: soccer player’s wife reveals audios of alleged attacks of which he was a victim by the national player | VIDEO | NMR | LIME

Genesis Alarcon, wife of Andy Poloappeared on Tuesday on the program ‘Magaly TV: La Firme’ to publicly denounce the soccer player for allegedly having repeatedly attacked her, and for allegedly having left her children homeless.

As explained in the program Magaly Medinashe denounced the player for psychological violence at the police station in Miraflores then that they did not allow him to enter the apartment where he lived with his children due to lack of payment.

The 27-year-old claimed to have lived a nightmare during her relationship with the member of the Peruvian team due to the constant humiliations, because, according to her version, he did not allow me to handle money.

“He was the one who spent, the one who paid and, even when he couldn’t, he sent the friend, and I had to go shopping with the friend. He trusted the friend more because I helped my mom and he didn’t want me to help her“, he pointed.

Génessis said that one of the violent episodes occurred when they both lived in the United States and in front of their minor children. The young mother revealed an audio where she is heard arguing with Polo, who demands that she hand over her cell phone in the midst of her little ones crying.

“He pulled me, he pulled my hair. I fell to the floor. He slapped me and gave me a black eye ”, she recounted through tears.

In the Magaly Medina program, the complaint that Andy Polo’s wife filed against the footballer was announced | video capture

After accusing the player of Portland Timbers of the US MLS of having been aggressive with his own children, Alarcón assured that the athlete has left minors homeless and without alimony in Peru.

“The only thing he did when we arrived was buy groceries more than a month ago, and he didn’t leave me anything in cash. Two weeks ago my children had a cough, my daughter would not stop vomiting, she had no way to get around, all I did was sell my shoes”, he counted with a broken voice.

Genesis Alarcon also assured that Andy Polo She would have been unfaithful to him, since she took her new partner to live with him in the United States, despite the fact that they still had a relationship.

