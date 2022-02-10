Andy Polo was separated from the activities of the Portland Timbers and the MLS investigates his case of domestic violence | RMMD | SPORT-TOTAL

In the last few hours, Andy Polo was accused of assault and mistreatment by his ex-partner. Portland Timbers, the club where the player plays, became aware of the issue and issued a statement, indicating that the athlete will be separated from all activity and the United States MLS has been investigating.

“The ‘Timbers’ are aware of the domestic violence allegations against Andy Polo and have notified the league office. Effective immediately, Polo has been suspended by the league and removed from all team activities. MLS is conducting an investigation into the matter and will remain in close communication with the Portland Timbers and the MLS Players Association throughout the process. As this is an ongoing investigation, the Timbers will not comment further.”.

In this way, the official sanction for the Peruvian soccer player will be announced after the in-depth investigation carried out by Major League Soccer, which has been characterized by not tolerating this type of event. According to the recently published report, the sports entity will report more details as the days go by.

Let us remember that Andy Polo played for the last time with Portland Timbers on May 22, 2021, against LA Galaxy. In that match, the midfielder was injured and was diagnosed with a ruptured left quadriceps and a torn meniscus, which is why he was away from the courts.

In November, the ex-footballer from Universitario finished his recovery stage, but he was unable to reappear because he was not on his team’s payroll. Given this circumstance, the athlete had only been training and this 2022 he was getting ready to return to activity (he started playing friendlies with the Peruvian team).

It is worth mentioning that the American club, currently led by DT Giovanni Savarese, will play two friendlies in the coming days: they will face Minnesota United and Real Salt Lake, on February 13 and 19 respectively. On the other hand, ‘The Timbers’ will begin their participation in the MLS on the 26th of the same month, hosting the New England Revolution. Obviously, Andy Polo will not participate in these weeks.