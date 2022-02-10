Aníbal Torres: Castillo appoints a lawyer who fought Keiko Fujimori’s accusations of fraud as prime minister | International

The President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, greets Aníbal Torres, the new Prime Minister, this February 8. Martin Mejia (AP)

On Tuesday, Pedro Castillo appointed Aníbal Torres as prime minister, the lawyer who directed the strategy after the elections with which the rural teacher refuted the accusations of electoral fraud launched by his rival, Keiko Fujimori. Until now he was Minister of Justice. He is the fourth prime minister in 194 days in office, a record in Peruvian democracy. Faced with the large law firms that prepared the resources for Fujimori, the president of Peru then had jurists such as Torres, a former dean of Law with a solid background and a marked interest in social justice. After the erratic appointment of the previous one in the position, an official accused of gender violence, the appointment of Torres has a certain political logic and seems to keep a strategic one behind.

The previous Cabinet, under the command of Héctor Valer, had been formed by concessions to small groups of power in Congress. The invention did not work. Castillo sought to avoid maneuvering in the House to impeach him, the fatal fate of two other presidents in the last five years. Torres’s appointment is consistent with the trajectory of the rural teacher from the mountains, who came almost out of nowhere a year ago to win the elections. Castillo appeared without a hat at the naming ceremony, something strange for him. Peruvians have barely seen his hair.

The previous attempt to give consistency to a drifting government did not work, it was a fiasco. On Wednesday, a day after his swearing-in, the press revealed that Valer assaulted his wife and daughter in 2016 and that a judge granted the spouse protection measures in 2017. The official denied it and added fuel to the scandal and rejection . On Friday, Castillo announced in a message to the nation the recomposition of the Cabinet, however, he did not say a word about the condition of Valer’s aggressor, who has 15 other fiscal investigations for other crimes. He also did not make a mea culpa for having, again, chosen badly for a high position.

In an interview with the weekly Hildebrandt in his thirteen, Castillo acknowledged that he had made a mistake by appointing the Free Peru congressman Guido Bellido as his first president of the council of ministers at the beginning of the government. The president had to force the resignation of said official, who was replaced at the beginning of October by the lawyer and human rights defender Mirtha Vásquez. She left, accusing Castillo of being permissive with state corruption, and her attempt to replace her was Valer’s unsuccessful maneuver.

The president tries to redirect the crisis with this blow of effect. Torres has been Castillo’s confidant since June of last year, when Fujimori asked to cancel thousands of votes in polling stations where the rural teacher and union leader had won. The conservative candidate relied on the elite of the Peruvian legal profession to prepare hundreds of challenges, arguing that the intervenors had been supplanted, or their signatures had been forged. The new premier today was one of the three lawyers who litigated to defend the votes. The Prosecutor’s Office in the last month has filed almost all the complaints raised by Fujimorism, the electoral court has reported, demolishing the version that the opposition leader still maintains that there was fraud.

Of the cabinet with which Castillo inaugurated his mandate at the end of July, only four other ministers have remained, in addition to Torres. On this occasion, he has let go of the Minister of Health, the doctor and former left-wing congressman Hernando Cevallos, the one with the highest approval according to the polls due to the sustained vaccination against covid-19. He sounded like a possible new prime minister for the second time in the last 15 days.

According to the newspaper The RepublicWhen Prime Minister Vásquez resigned, Castillo asked Cevallos to be the new prime minister, but Cevallos made it a condition that the president remove two advisers from his environment. The former prime minister and former minister Avelino Guillén revealed when leaving the government that the presidential advisers made Castillo change his mind on matters agreed with the members of the cabinet or that made it difficult to deal with the president.

The instability that has generated the constant change of senior executive positions and the signs of corruption in the previous secretary general of the presidency have been a reason for Congress to request the resignation or “vacancy” of Castillo, that is, to remove him from office. . On Monday, when uncertainty about the new cabinet and criticism of a paralyzed state continued, the president released a statement via Twitter. In this he ruled out that there was a parallel cabinet, as former officials commented in the last two weeks.

“I flatly reject certain theories about the interference of my trusted team in decision-making. His claims are false in all their extremes. Since the beginning of my administration I have been respectful of the decisions of the Ministers of State. In addition, I denounce the coup attempts that are being orchestrated with more force since this week”, he pointed out.

As the new Minister of Health, Hernán Condori, a former health official in the Junín region, where the founder of Peru Libre, Vladimir Cerrón, was governor, has taken office. The Lima press indicates that Condori is a sympathizer of the leader of said party.

Another of the new ministers is the congressman from Peru Libre Óscar Zea, in the office of Agrarian Development and Irrigation. Carlos Palacios, also from the Cerrón environment, will be the new Minister of Energy and Mines. In the Ministry of Women, Castillo has dispensed – a week after appointing her – with a parliamentarian from the Cerrón party, the ultra-conservative Katy Ugarte. She is replaced by the lawyer Diana Miloslavich, one of the leaders of the feminist movement in Lima.

For the political scientist Paolo Sosa, Castillo’s fourth cabinet has been “almost designed with a calculator – adding the necessary votes to avoid a vacancy – to rebuild some kind of relationship with Peru Libre.” A bet for the Executive to have continuity, he scores.

However, Sosa notes that Castillo did not keep his promise of a “broad-based” cabinet. “(The Executive) does not leave the safe space because it has internal contradictions. This conformation does not have the scandals that the Valer cabinet generated, but it does not resolve the need to build a bridge with some sectors outside Parliament, to generate trust in civil society,” Sosa, a researcher at the Institute of Peruvian Studies, commented by telephone.

