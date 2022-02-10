Apple introduces the Tap to Pay service, which will turn the iPhone into a payment terminal

The service will initially be available only to US sellers.

Apple announced on Tuesday its plans to introduce the Tap to Pay service on the iPhone this year, which will allow the mobile phone to be used as a payment terminal.

The new feature will be initially available only in USA and will give merchants the opportunity to use their iPhone to accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards and other digital wallets with a simple touch on their mobile, without the need for additional hardware or payment terminal.

“As more and more consumers use mobile to pay with digital wallets and credit cards, Tap to Pay on iPhone will give businesses a secure, private and easy way to accept contactless payments and unlock new payment experiences using the power, security and convenience of iPhone,” said Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

Once the tool is enabled, accepting payments through a compatible iOS app on a device can be unlocked iPhone XS or later.

At the end of the purchase, the seller will ask the customer to hold their mobile device or Apple Watch to make the payment of the amount with the enabled means, and this will be completed securely using NFC technology. The financial platform Stripe will be the first to implement the service.

Likewise, all operations will be encryptedso the company will not know who makes the purchase or how it is made.

