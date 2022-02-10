Apple’s new feature that will turn the iPhone into a dataphone

Apple announced this Tuesday a new payment system in stores that replaces the traditional sales terminals for credit cards known as dataphones for iPhones, so that it is enough to bring the phone of the seller and the buyer closer to close the transaction.

With this method, the cashier will extend his iPhone to the customer in the same way that he currently does with the dataphone, and the customer will bring their mobile with Apple Pay or their contactless credit or debit card to proceed with the payment, the company reported in a statement.

The system, baptized by Apple as “Tap to Pay”, will be available from next spring for businesses that are customers of the Stripe payment processing platform (including those using the popular Shopify app), and will roll out to other apps and platforms later this year.