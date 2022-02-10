Appoints new Dominican Commissioner of Culture in NY

The new one culture commissioner In the United States, Dr. Francisca Casilda Vargas Andeliz, administratively appointed this Wednesday by the Minister of Culture Milagros Germán to replace Lourdes Batista Jakab, is a renowned community activist, cultural manager, educator, writer and poet.

Vargas was one of the highest-ranking officials in the Dominican Commissioner for Culture (CODOCUL), until Batista Jakab canceled her on September 28, 2021. As part of the clashes he had with the Perremeist leadership in New York.

She graduated with a PhD in Education from the University of Baja California (UBC), where she graduated with a doctorate in education, Magna Cum Laud. She completed a Master’s Degree in Education at the Pedro Henríquez Ureña National University, specializing in Education and School Counseling. She also studied Social Sciences at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in education.

He studied at Eugenio María de Hostos Community College in the Bronx.

Vargas, is the deputy in charge of education in the PRM constituency #1 in NY.

The new commissioner has an extensive career in the academic community, community and cultural activism and was serving as the director of education for the First Cultural Fair and the XII Dominican Book Fair 2021 at the time of its cancellation.

She was chosen for the position from a list of three PRM leaders who aspired to lead CODOCUL.

Vargas denounced, after being canceled by his predecessor in the commissioner, that Batista Jakab was using the position to mistreat, disrespect and persecute the Perremeistas appointed to the commissioner because he has never been a Perremeista, and tried to go over the party leadership by acting with inappropriate behavior, arrogance and arrogance to humiliate employees who were not from their personal environment.

He also worked at CODOCUL with the scholarships to students granted by the OAS. She was sworn in on September 2, 2020.