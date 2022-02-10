ArcelorMittal closes its best year since 2008 due to the historical demand for steel

ArcelorMittal factory in Sestao or Acera Compacta de Bizkaia (ACB).

EXPANSION

fundamental analysis TARGET PRICE: ACTUAL PRICE: RECOMMENDATION: Technical analysis SHORT TERM: MEDIUM TERM: LONG TERM: Note: Quote data and analysis updated today.

ArcelorMittal achieves its best results and its lowest debt since 2008

From Ybarra to Ormazabal: these are the great Basque families

ArcelorMittal reflects in its 2021 accounts that the steel sector was smooth sailing. It achieved a profit of 13,088 million euros, the best since 2008, thanks to the ‘boom’ in the demand for steel, and has proposed to increase the dividend.

The largest steel manufacturer in the world achieved in the year as a whole a profit of 14,956 million dollars (about 13,088 million euros), compared to the 733 million it lost a year earlier. This benefit, the largest he achieved in fourteen to