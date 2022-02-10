Arturo Rivera, popular Mexican sports commentator, dies

The so-called ‘Rudo’ became a very popular character, especially for his funny wrestling stories

MEXICO — Arturo ‘Rudo’ Riverafamous personality of Mexican wrestling, passed away this Wednesday night at 67 years of age.

The ‘Rough’ RiveraIn addition to his work in the media, he was widely recognized for his unforgettable phrases during the broadcasts of Lucha Libre AAA and other companies of the Mexican pancracy.

Arturo Rivera enjoyed great popularity as a wrestling announcer. imago7

Various colleagues throughout his career, such as Jorge Pietrasanta from ESPNsent messages of support to the family after the sensitive death of the ‘Rough’ Rivera.

My great compadrito Arturo Rivera has passed away. Friend and companion of a thousand battles, godfather of one of my daughters. One of the people that life gave me the joy of knowing. Loved by many people, happy, endearing!! I love you chump buddy!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 – Jorge Pietrasanta (@J_Pietra) February 10, 2022

Last Thursday, February 3, Arturo Rivera He was hospitalized due to multiple health problems, so colleagues and different sports personalities came together to request blood donors.

Unfortunately, this Wednesday the sensitive death of one of the most passionate fans of the atlantean.

Rivera He established himself in the media in the 1980s as a soccer reporter, but it was a few years later that he became one of the most emblematic narrators of Mexican wrestling, with clear support for the rude side. which earned him the nickname that accompanied him until his last days.