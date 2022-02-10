ASML the main manufacturer of lithographic machines in the semiconductor industry, recommended to its partners not to close any commercial agreement with an XTAL partner, a company that was accused of stealing trade secrets, and has begun marketing products that could infringe its intellectual property (IP) rights. To make matters worse, XTAL won a patent infringement dispute in the past worth 845 million dollars.

“In early 2021, we became aware of reports that a company associated with XTAL Inc, against which ASML had obtained damages for trade secret misappropriation in 2019 in the United States, was actively marketing products in China. that could infringe ASML’s intellectual property rights,” the Dutch company said today.

ASML has asked certain clients not to help partner firm Dongfang Jingyuan Electron Ltd., a company that has received Beijing’s seal of approval under a program known as “little gigants“, a valuable measure of government support, a signal to investors and employees that companies are insulated from regulatory punishment. President Xi Jinping has given the program his personal blessing.

China relies on ASML technology in its attempt to build a national chip ecosystem that reduces its dependence on foreign imports, but with the vetoes imposed by the United States, the country is not only forced to depend on its own wafer production, but also have been forced to manufacture all the equipment and tools necessary to bring this wafer “printer” to life, so any information to shorten development times for this machinery is of great value.

via: Bloomberg