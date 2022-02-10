Avify is the startup that integrates sales through social networks, website and physical store of MSMEs

You receive orders for your business products through WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram. Also through the online store, if you have one. How do you order all that? How do you control if you have enough inventory or shipping? Think of an email marketing plan or a loyalty plan for your customers, less.

All this is necessary to do today in business, from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and there are platforms that facilitate it. To that end, Avify was born.

Avify is also a technology-based startup led by Pilar Sánchez, Alexis González and the brothers Pedro and Pablo Gutiérrez. They are computer engineers from the Technological Institute of Costa Rica (TEC) and the National University (UNA) and Pilar has a master’s degree in digital marketing from a university in Spain.

In usual order, Pedro Gutiérrez, Pilar Sánchez, Alexis González and Pablo Gutiérrez, who lead Avify. (Photo for EF)

The Avify team is completed by six other collaborators. (Photo for EF)

They are from Moravia and currently work from home, following the model of remote work. They are accompanied by six other people. They are young (between 24 and 30 years old) and have extensive experience in digital marketing.

Avify’s origin stretches back a few years to an online marketing agency called Relativ. Pedro worked as a professor at the TEC and in a software company. Pablo specialized in electronic commerce also in local and external firms.

They always had the concern of having their own businesses. Pedro himself promoted some music projects, but he had not found a team to accompany him.

In 2017, Relativ was founded, more focused on computer systems. Pilar joined there. The market was beginning to change with digital commerce through online stores, social networks and instant messaging platforms, such as WhatsApp.

To take advantage of the new market, they founded Bananacode at the beginning of 2019. Alexis soon joined, who was still studying computer science and had his own projects, who became a partner after a month because a technology director was needed.

At that time, e-commerce and digital marketing were central, so they closed Relativ in April 2019 and continued with Bananacode, specialized in developing products and services for other startups. The pandemic brought companies from other industries closer together and that required going one step further with Avify.

In that year they linked up with Caricaco, a startup support initiative that has supported more than 50 projects and recently launched a fund called Despegar for entrepreneurship and signed an alliance with Newtopia VC, to finance Central American startups. By 2022, it will promote two incubation programs, relaunch the academy for startups, complete the first generation of the Take off Fund I and the process will begin Take off Fund II.

MSMEs approached Avify. In July 2020 Avify created a digital shopping center o marketplace called Avenue. But it does not work. Why? Consumers bought through the channels they use most easily (WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram) and make the bank transfer or via Sinpe Móvil. But there was a gap in that whole process.

The integration of the channels would facilitate the processes both in MSMEs where the entrepreneur must assume all the tasks and in those companies where the operation is larger and more complex. (EF playback)

MSMEs receive orders through digital channels, including online stores set up on platforms such as wordpress or Shopifybut multiple entanglements are generated for them to collect the customer’s manual information (name, telephone, address, order), know whether or not they had inventory to fulfill the order and generate the delivery guide and the electronic invoice (if the customer requires it ).

All these activities are normally carried out by the entrepreneur and that consumes a lot of work and time.

Thinking about following up with the client? Impossible.

Give him a royalty or a discount because he has already bought before? A dream.

Send him an offer for days like February 14, Father’s and Mother’s Day or Christmas? Less.

An automated solution would make the job easier. Pablo, Alexis, Pilar and Pedro started working on the platform for MSMEs, adding the possibility of an online store for customers who prefer this channel and to make it easier to find it on search engines like Google. “Customers can find them in several ways,” says Pedro.

To raise the capital that this platform required, a round of financing was carried out between family and friends, which is known as family & friends, with which he obtained about $30,000. In addition, they added the resources of the latest Bananacode projects, which closed in December 2021. The platform began to be marketed as Avify, where they already have almost a hundred clients.

Pedro explains that the solution is an orchestrator of digital and physical sales channels, which collects the purchase orders received on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

When the customer decides to buy, the mipyme sends him a “magic” link so that the customer completes the order with his data (purchase, name, email, telephone and if he requires electronic invoice) and indicates on a map the place of delivery of the order , with which the shipping cost is calculated according to the delivery system (Correos de Costa Rica, Moovin, Red Logistic or one of the four current logistics providers).

The customer pays through Sinpe Móvil (attach the receipt) or by card, through a payment processor or gateway.

When the order comes in, the MSME just presses a button to generate the shipping guide and the inventory is updated. If the MSME has a physical store, the system integrates with the sales software it has (either an ERP-type management system or a POS-type cashier system). If you don’t have any of those systems you can use Avify.

Along with the inventory alert functionalities (inventory reduction notifications), information systems are also integrated. email marketing (by having a database generated by purchases, promotions can be sent via email), consignment module (that brands can know how many products are in their store) and loyalty plan (to create promotions or discount coupons for customers habitual).

If the MSME does not have an online store, it can be created (product photography service is provided at an additional cost) and domain or email address.

There is currently a promotion for a package of these services for $29 per month, the cost of which will be maintained for all MSMEs that contract the service until June. In July it will change.

To facilitate the adoption and use of the platform, workshops of 60 to 90 minutes are held, covering finance, sales funnels and digital advertising, among others.

The bet on electronic commerce has a good base. According to Correos, between January and November 2021 the volume of shipments in Costa Rica increased 35% compared to the same period in 2020. The public company estimated that 2021 would end with a new record of more than 200,000 packages sent through its services. only.

The phenomenon is repeated at the Latin American level. According to Statista, between 2021 and 2025 online purchases will grow 40% in the region, with Argentina (59% increase), Chile (38%), Brazil (30%), Peru (29%), Colombia (26%) standing out. and Mexico (19%).

Avify’s plan, which is in a pre-seed capital round to reach $500,000, is to focus on the local market and spread throughout Central America, Mexico and Colombia where MSMEs have the same needs to integrate and automate their digital channels.