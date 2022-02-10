Barter for summer! Barça wants to change Adama for…

FC Barcelona has been reinforced for this campaign and also for the future. The board needed a pure winger who had the right characteristics to fit into Xavi Hernández’s scheme, and the best option on the market was Adama Traore. With 26 years, the attacker gave the ‘go-ahead’ to the entire operation and landed at the Camp Nou on loan until the end of the season.

However, the plans of Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany go in another direction, since they want to have the services of the Spaniard for a longer time than that agreed in the transfer. That is why the possibility of a swap with Wolverhampton between Adama and Francisco Trincao is becoming stronger. And it is that according to several media outlets, the transaction would be imminent and would have been designed by Jorge Mendes, his agent.

The two footballers have a similar market value, valued at 30 million euros, so both clubs would agree to materialize an exchange between players. Trincao has had a leading role within the English team, while Traoré was about to complete his contract. Everything indicates that it will be a ’round’ operation, in which all parties will be satisfied.

Adama’s attitude, key in the movement

The man born in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat wanted to return to Barcelona and rejected a great offer from Tottenham, which offered him a much higher salary than he currently has. But nevertheless, the attacker has claimed to be important for the coach, who already positions him as the immediate replacement for Ousmane Dembéléwho will leave the campus at the end of the campaign.

If the club exercises its purchase option through barter, The winger will play his best years wearing the Barça shirt for the next four seasons. Within the institution they would be very happy with the attitude of Adama, who has brought new sensations to the locker room. In addition, his adaptation has been very fast thanks to his relationships with Barça internationals and the academy, where he played until leaving for England in 2015.