Beijing 2022: 3 young promises from Latin America who stand out at the Winter Games

BBC News World

February 9, 2022

image source, Reuters Caption, Donovan Carrillo became the first Mexican to reach the final of the figure skating event.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, being held in the Chinese capital, highlight the clear dominance of the European teams, the local team and the United States.

But there are also 33 athletes from eight Latin American countries who are present in search of a feat: get the first medal for the region in the history of winter competitions.

Since they began to be disputed, in 1924, Argentina is the country that has been closest to achieving an Olympic medal, when he achieved fourth place in the test of bobsleighby teams (a modality of descent in sled) in the games from Sankt Moritz 1928.

Now, three young athletes from Argentina, Brazil and Mexico competing in Beijing seem headed for a Winter Olympic medal (although it may not be at these Games but at the next event, which will be Milan 2026).

At BBC Mundo we present their stories.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Mexican delegation is one of the largest of the Latin American countries at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Donovan Carrillo (Mexico)

Currently classified for the men’s individual figure skating final, Donovan Carrillo has the best medal options for Mexico.

Born in 1999 in the municipality of Zapopan, in the central state of Jalisco, Carrillo has excelled in various international competitions.

And this Tuesday he became the first Mexican to reach the final of this modality.

The Mexican skater obtained the best score of his career in the short program -which was also his Olympic debut- and will now compete for a medal this Thursday, February 10, with the aspiration of leaving his mark on the history of the Winter Olympics.

Carrillo described his achievement as “a dream come true“.

Nahiara Diaz (Argentina)

image source, EPA

At 18, she is the youngest member of the Argentine expedition in Beijing, where she competes in cross-country skiing. Diaz started skiing at age 6 and made her competitive sports debut in 2019.

Last year he appeared at the Junior World Cup in Norway, where he had an outstanding performanceand received a scholarship to train in the mountains of Lebanon.

In an interview prior to the games, Diaz stressed that her youth and this experience “will help her arrive much more prepared for the next Olympics in Milan.”

In Beijing he has just finished the 5km competition in 83rd place and this Thursday he will compete in the classic 10km modality.

Manex Silva (Brazil)

This young Brazilian with a Basque father has lived in Spain since he was 8 years old and, like Díaz, he is a cross-country skier.

image source, EPA

He was born in 2002 and his first great challenge came at the Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne (Switzerland), in the winter of 2020, where he was the best athlete from Latin America in the competition, at just 17 years old.

Silva will continue training in the mountains of the north of the Iberian Peninsula to become a star for his country and “fight with the best skiers in the world in a few years”, as he has pointed out in several interviews.

That goal is backed by the eight podiums he has achieved in championships in Chile, Argentina and Spain.

Although in Beijing 2022 he did not manage to qualify for the final, his presentation suggests that he will be a great hope for a medal in future Winter Olympics.