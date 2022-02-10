Belinda would cheat on Christian Nodal, did love come to an end? | Instagram

Love in trouble? A huge stir has been caused by the news that assures that Belinda would have cheated on her fiancé Christian Nodal and the worst thing would have been that he himself would discover the farce of the princess of pop.

According to Javier Ceriani of Gossip no Like, Belinda She would have asked her boyfriend for the amount of 4 million to avoid being arrested, assuring that this amount is the one she owes in taxes; Christian Nodal, wanting to help his partner make sure of him, told him that his people see everything directly with the singer’s accountant and that way the truth would come out.

Supposedly, the people and the Mexican Regional singer himself would have been tremendously surprised when approaching Belinda Peregrín Schull’s accountant, since it would not be 4 million but a little more than 500 thousand what this beautiful woman owed in taxes.

The person in question would have supposedly clarified that Belinda was looking with those 4 million to liquidate the house that Lupillo Rivera bought her and pay the taxes on it, a situation that they assure greatly annoyed the singer and for which they would have been upset.

In the midst of the comments, Elisa Beristain, “desk companion” as she points out, would joke that Cristian Nodal’s mother’s candles have worked and that she would finally have opened her eyes about their relationship.

Javier Ceriani assured that a statement would come out that would clarify the sentimental situation between the famous singer and Belinda And if said statement does not finally come to light, it would be that the couple “fixed it” and they are together again.

The journalist indicated that this could be the cause of the separation of the beloved couple, this after a few days ago many were surprised to see how both stopped following each other on social networks.

After this action, it was rumored that it was all about a publicity strategy for a new Nodal song; however, the journalist’s words open the possibility that things are definitely going wrong.

Just last Tuesday, “el güero” shared in a tone of annoyance that he would no longer talk about the couple, since they only used them for marketing purposes, although Elisa assured that she loved that they did so and applauded that they continued to talk about .

Meanwhile, the followers of both artists are waiting for everything to be fine between them as they enjoy their signs of love and others on social networks, where they immediately become a trend and even imitated by some.