Benevento plans not to give Lapadula to the Peruvian National Team for the last double date

Gianluca Lapadula has not been having a good time with his club Benevento, and now, the Italian institution plans to complicate the striker’s departure when he receives the call for the Peruvian National Team for the last double date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

As is already known, the ‘Bambino’ has been facing a trial with the ‘Brujos’ because the institution alleges that the striker has been pressuring his departure from the club and was reluctant to play the games, therefore, he has been relegated from all meetings for about three weeks.

However, now a new problem would be added, since several Italian media have mentioned that if benevento he loses this trial with Lapadulathey plan to refuse to transfer it to the Blanquirroja technical command, arguing that the health of the 32-year-old footballer would be put at risk (due to the problem in his nasal septum).

If this action is carried out, a new conflict would be brewing, but this time it would be between the FPF Y beneventoand the resolution would finally have to do it the FIFAthus generating great tension for Gianluca’s football services.