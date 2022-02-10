Big data has an impact on the art market (1), by Llucià Homs

“Data will be the gold of the 21st century! Jeff Bezos prophetically stated in the late 1990s. And they will allow us not only to sell books, but to know what books you want to buy before you know it yourself.” Today, Amazon’s data storage division is the most profitable of the bunch, earning $21 billion in 2020. Difficult to refute it given the importance that the management of this holy technological trinity that is data, algorithms and artificial intelligence is taking in recent years, both in the structure of the world and in the markets. Today the real power is already technological and is based on data sovereignty.

We have figures from the art industry for a very short time if we compare it with the centuries that artistic objects have been traded. Let’s think that McAndrew’s first reports on the global art market date back to the early 2000s. Then came those of other companies with more specialized analysis, on digital or financial, and others focused on certain regions of the globe. So it is not surprising that it was difficult for companies to be born with the firm will to monitor this market using technology on sales in auctions and galleries.

Businesses like ArtPrice or ArtNet have digitally monitored the market

Based on a relationship of trust with the collector, the business model of these two players has remained unchanged in the last two centuries, and only the internet, social networks and the NFT hurricane have caused small disruptions in an industry that is it has remained impervious to the digital changes that have affected other cultural industries, hindering the massive generation of data.

Businesses like ArtPrice or ArtNet have digitally monitored the market for years, collecting data and applying analysis tools to make the results available to the public that was willing to pay for them. In this way they have balanced the asymmetry of information that existed between professionals and collectors. And not only have they provided transparency and veracity, since they are a good basis for contrasting misleading information on prices, but also the traceability of the enormous and valuable information generated by their users (who is looking for what, at what prices, where…) it serves to monetize it, selling it or becoming active agents in the market.

