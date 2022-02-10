Billionaire Bill Ackman calls for clarity for cryptocurrencies in New York

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has called on the mayor of New York City to investigate crypto regulation measures associated with the BitLicense.

One New Yorker shared his outrage on Twitter about the city’s flawed cryptocurrency policies and how they could force him out. The user lashed out at the city’s Bitlicense policy and claimed that he couldn’t open an account on any of the major US exchanges for his venture capital firm because of it.

In 2015, the Bitlicense was introduced, which regulates various aspects related to the issuance and exchange of cryptocurrencies. Any virtual currency business that operates in the state of New York or manages this type of investment from New Yorkers must obtain a license before beginning operations. However, major cryptocurrency platforms are concerned as stringent licensing requirements caused some to leave the state.

Billionaire Bill Ackman asked the city’s newly elected mayor, Eric Adams, and governor, Kathy Hochul, to look into mounting regulatory concerns. He highlighted that the removal of regulatory barriers and relaxation of regulations could be the key to turning the city into a hub for cryptocurrencies. He said:

@NYCMayor @GovKathyHochul lets fix this right away. We can’t lose any more New Yorkers. NY is on its way to becoming a crypto center of innovation. Let’s remove barriers, create opportunities for growth and innovation, and help our state and city! https://t.co/H9tsG4OO9W — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) February 9, 2022

Eric Adams, the newly elected mayor who ran for office with cryptocurrency at the top of his political agenda, has also come under fire recently for advocating against Bitcoin (BTC) mining in the state. During a local government budget hearing with elected officials in Albany, Adams said he supports cryptocurrency but not mining it.

While many politicians in the last two years have shown great interest in the cryptocurrency industry, others running as candidates have made cryptocurrency a central issue in their campaign. However, most of them seem to be using cryptocurrencies as a campaign tool.