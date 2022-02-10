Bitcoin scam and millionaire laundering: husbands arrested in New York for amounts “never seen” by the Department of Justice

Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein (34) and his rapper wife Heather Morgan (31) were arrested yesterday in Manhattan (NYC) for allegedly trying to launder approximately $4.5 billion in cryptocurrency stolen during a massive hack. in 2016, federal prosecutors said.

Both were accused of conspiring to launder the proceeds of 119,754 bitcoins that were looted when a hacker broke into the Bitfinex virtual currency exchange systemsdetailed New York Post.

The stolen cryptocurrency was allegedly transferred to a digital wallet controlled by Lichtenstein, who describes himself as a “entrepreneur, coder and technology investor” in your LinkedIn account.

He and his wife, a self-proclaimed “serial entrepreneur” and creator of “surrealist rap”, apparently they then moved the funds to them through “a complicated money laundering process. including the creation of online accounts with false identities and the movement of money through the dark web, prosecutors said.

The couple allegedly used the illegal proceeds to buy gold, crypto tokens (NFTs) and a $500 Walmart gift card, according to the criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday.

Prosecutors said the couple had a bag labeled “disposable” filled with cell phones inside his apartment in Manhattan, and that Lichtenstein, with dual Russian and American citizenship, he kept a file called “passport_ideas” on his computer.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said special agents were able to recover more than $3.6 billion in bitcoins stolen during the Bitfinex hack, the largest financial seizure in its history.

“Today’s arrests and the largest financial seizure ever made by the DOJ show that Cryptocurrencies are not a safe haven for criminals.” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said.

Both were released last night with an order of home imprisonment with electronic monitoring. Lichtenstein’s bail was set at $5 million, with his parents’ house posted as security and five co-signers; and his wife Morgan’s bail was set at $3 million, with two co-signers.

Morgan has released a number of rap songs under the alter ego “Razzlekhan”, described on his website as “like Genghis Khan, but with more pizzazz”. He also offers productivity tips, according to his Instagram.