Bitcoin Targets $44,000 Level as MACD Price Indicator Offers Long-Awaited Bullish Signal

Bitcoin (BTC) hovered around $44,000 on Feb 9 as a modest rally towards the open on Wall Street provided relief to support levels.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Fusion or rupture?

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed the BTC/USD pair trading range-bound in recent days without significant downward pressure.

Circling the $44,000 level, traders were primarily concerned about a possible pullback, which has the potential to wipe out virtually all of the recent progress.

“Now that we are at monthly resistance, we may see a retracement. Even if we do, a higher low at 38K–40K would be ‘healthy’, followed by a continuation above 50K and a recovery of our monthly resistance after of which, I’m going to have my sights set on a new ATH”, argument Credible Crypto on Twitter.

The long-term picture differed considerably, depending on the source and interpretation of macro market phenomena. While some they asked a “merger” in stocks that would also help BTC, others were far from convinced that 2022 would be an easy ride.

you have #bitcoin bottomed? It Looks Unlikely If #StockMarket Hasn’t – Most assets in 2022 face strong deflationary forces from the excesses of 2021, but Bitcoin appears well poised to come out ahead as it matures to the status of global digital collateral and shows divergent strength pic.twitter.com/oI7dhRvq1i — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) February 9, 2022

A contrasting theory reasoned that with the short sellers removed, there would now be less pressure to short the BTC/USD pair for liquidity.

“The bigger question is how much more pain can we inflict? All the liquidity was taken from short-term holders, there is no selling pressure. The market had a full and healthy reset while maintaining a bullish structure in the great time frames,” Crypto5max Twitter account summarized.

MACD offers a classic bullish signal

In a separate development, February 9th saw the return of a classic bullish chart signal, which has one analyst particularly excited.

Bitcoin’s Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), a key bullish favorite in 2021 and earlier, printed a new key crossover this week.

For Matthew Hyland, the implications of the event are clear, based on historical patterns.

“I have been waiting and updating this key reversal indicator to cross for almost a month and it finally happened”, commented next to a chart showing the previous impact of the MACD signal on BTC price action.

Annotated chart of the BTC/USD pair with MACD. Source: Matthew Hyland/Twitter

As Cointelegraph reported, Bitcoin’s RSI also glowed green last week, breaking a downtrend from November’s all-time highs.

