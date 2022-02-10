broke the world record for figure skating and went to the laundry

Nathan Chen showed off his figure skating routine

BEIJING.- Nathan Chen had just broken the world record for scoring in the figure skating short programwho raised a defiant fist in the air in a rare display of emotion, when asked how he will spend the next 48 hours until his long-awaited Olympic coronation.

“I’ve been here for a while. I have to wash some clothes, some other things to clean in my room. Just ordinary chores, really. Nothing crazy,” the 22-year-old American ace responded Tuesday with a shrug.

The madness, the truly impressive one, left her for the ice of the historic Beijing Capital Pavilion. With a confident smile, Chen took revenge for the poor short program he executed four years ago at the Pyeongchang Games. in the best possible way. He started the drill with a perfect quadruple jump, overcame the triple axel that sometimes gives him trouble, and nailed the quadruple jump/triple toe loop combination.

The routine that gave him the gold medal

The judges valued his performance with 113.97 points, almost two above the previous world record held by his rival, the Japanese Yuzuru Hanyu, and six ahead of the second classified, the also Japanese Yuma Kagiyama, before Thursday’s free program.

“I was elated,” said Chen, who helped the United States to a silver medal earlier this week. “In the last Games, none of the short programs turned out the way I wanted. Finally having the chance to skate the shows I wanted makes me feel great.”.

Kagiyama nailed a pair of quads and a triple axel during his dynamic short program to finish with 108.2 points, while fellow Olympic runner-up Shoma Uno was third with 105.90.

His idol, Hanyu, did not perform the quadruple salchow he had planned to open the event and received no points for the jump, a huge mistake that cost him his chance to win his third Olympic gold medal. After an Olympic cycle marked by injuries, he finished eighth with 95.15 points, a deficit so great that not even the quadruple axel included in his free program could compensate.

“I’m really surprised,” Hanyu said, adding that his skate may have hit a hole in the ice, “but I have one more chance.”

Source: AP

