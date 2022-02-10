Brooklyn Nets trade James Harden to Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, sources say

The Brooklyn Nets traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in a blue-chip deal that ends the former MVP’s Big Three in Brooklyn and also marks a new start for Ben Simmons, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harden is moving in a trade for the second time in just over a year, this time to Philadelphia, as part of a deal that will send Simmons, shooting guard Seth Curry, center Andre Drummond and two first-round picks to Brooklyn, they say. the sources to Wojnarowski.

The Sixers also acquired veteran Paul Millsap in the deal, according to Wojnarowski.

The Nets will receive an unprotected 2022 first-round pick and a protected 2027 first-round pick, sources tell Wojnarowski.

The Nets acquired Harden in January 2021 as part of a mega trade to pair the three-time NBA leading scorer with fellow superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

But less than 13 months later, the faltering Nets, mired in a nine-game losing streak amid Durant’s knee injury and Irving’s limited availability due to his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, parted ways. from Harden, who wanted a trade with the Sixers, according to Wojnarowski.

Harden will meet with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who oversaw Harden’s rise to stardom in Houston, and join forces with reigning MVP favorite Joel Embiid in Philadelphia, who enters Thursday at the top of the Atlantic Division standings.

The trade, agreed to just hours before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline, also marks the end of Simmons’ stint with the Sixers, who selected him No. 1 in the 2016 draft.

Simmons, 25, hasn’t played this season, citing mental health issues, and had been seeking a trade since last offseason. The three-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year has been racking up fines from the Sixers since he opted out of training camp last year.