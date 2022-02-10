Camilo’s ex-partner spoke about his comparison with Evaluna Montaner

Without a doubt, Camilo and Evaluna Montaner have become one of the favorite couples of the show. The love that the singers reflect day by day fills all their fans who saw this relationship grow with emotion.

But it seems that not everything is rosy between this beautiful couple. in last days Evaluna and Camilo They have been on everyone’s lips for a great scandal after fans compared Ricardo Montaner’s daughter with the ex-girlfriend of the Colombian singer.

Evaluate and Camilo. Source: Archive

Gabriela Andrade, former partner of the singer, was the one who was honest before his thousands of social network followers to whom he issued his position in the face of physical comparisons with the singer. In a dynamic of questions and answers with her fans on her Instagram, the Colombian revealed if she bothered being compared “I don’t care about the truth, it has always existed and will always exist, everyone knows what they have,” she replied Gabriela before the comparison.

Camilo and if ex Gabriela. Source: Instagram @gabyandradev26

Comment on Camilo’s son

Nowadays, Evaluna and Camilo They are waiting for their first baby, so the former partner of the Colombian singer was consulted by his followers about his feelings before the arrival of Evaluna’s son, to which she replied:

“What do I feel? Happiness for them and for anyone who brings a desired child into this world. What will they feel? The fullness and the greatest love in this world”, revealed Gabriela Andrade.

The artist Camilo He had a romantic relationship with Gabriela from 2013 to 2014, the year in which the singer met Ricardo Montaner’s daughter at an event in Colombia, where the famous woman lived for her father’s work.