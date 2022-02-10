Canelo Álvarez: They reveal possible rivals and earnings for the next fight

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 09.02.2022 16:32:38





Several boxers have raised their hands to be the Canelo’s next rival, being that the case of Ilunga Makabu, who assured that he could brutally knock him out. But everything seems to indicate that he will be waiting because Saúl Álvarez has a juicy offer on your table that you can hardly refuse.

Canelo’s next fight

According to information from ESPN, Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing proposed to the boxer from Guadalajara a series of fights to win a millionaire bag. One of those fights would be a real hit for fans of the sport of fists, however, for it to take place there is one condition: you have to win one first.

In the first of the fights, Álvarez would get into the ring against Dmitry Bivol at 175 lbs. In case of winning, we could finally see Canelo vs. Golovkin III; which would be at 168 pounds. For both fights there are already dates, then we leave them to you:

Saúl Álvarez against Dmitry Bivol: May 07

Canelo vs. GGG: September 17

How much money would Canelo Álvarez earn?

According to information from the aforementioned media, Canelo Álvarez’s earnings for this proposal would amount to $85 million.

How close is it to completion?

According to the sources, those involved “are close to an agreement”. However, Eddi Hearn assured a few days ago that he is aware that Canelo’s next fight must be challenging since he “has it all.”