Carlos Reinoso, unconditional with Santiago Solari: “Don’t ask for his departure”

Carlos Reinoso was another of the former players from America who was in favor of the continuity of Santiago Solari. For now, the coach has the confidence to lead in the next matches.

It is clear that America It is going through a delicate and unusual moment for its history: despite the radical change in its transfer policy, at the hands of Santiago Solari fails to establish a team that gives confidence. In this Closure 2022, defensive and offensive errors are very evident.

What was reflected on the field of play was a warning signal for the board and the fans, who demanded better results from the coach. Even the owner Emilio Azcárraga showed up at the facilities to show his concern. The continuity of him, in this way, will be defined in the next meetings.

Meanwhile, some former soccer players from Las Águilas gave their opinion on the Argentine’s stay in the Coapa team. Added to what Enrique Esqueda said, Carlos Reinoso also asserted that the technical director must continue in his position in an interview he had with ESPN.

“I think that Solari should remain firm in the position because America was always a team that maintained the leadership and that made all the Americanists happy. We have to take into account that there are only three dates. Santiago already had an incredible year in terms of points. America was the best and for that he deserves all the confidence and all the faith of the Americanists,”he pointed.

In addition, the idol assured that Los Azulcremas will qualify for the next instance due to the facilities provided by this format of the MX League: “America should classify from 1 to 4 in the table, but here in Mexico they classify 12, so they won’t have any problem. It seems to me that the alarms are going off long before their time. America has a very good squad, they’re just going through a rough patch at the moment.”