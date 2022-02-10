Chicote Calderon. The exorbitant price he paid for tennis shoes

Admin 8 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 10 Views

Mexico City /

Cristian “Chicote” Calderonsurprised locals and strangers in the match that Chivas had against Juarez this Wednesday night, and the surprise was not so much because of what a field did, since it did not see any action, but because The soccer player arrived at the Stadium with tennis shoes of almost 24 thousand pesos!

The element of Chivaswho has only played 104 minutes out of a possible 360 ​​in this Closure 2022appeared on the field of the Benito Juarez Olympic with some Gucci sneakers which alludes to the famous character of Disney, Mike Myouandand what has a cost of one thousand 150 dollars (23 thousand 559 Mexican pesos).

The shoes he wore Calderon whip are from the line called “Gucci Disney Rhyton Originals”which have a rubber sole and the famous character on the side of the shoe.

The playful image of Mickey Mouse defines the chunky sole design of the Rhyton sneaker. for men in ivory leather. To celebrate the Lunar New Year, the legendary Disney character appears across all of Gucci’s ready-to-wear and accessories for the Cruise 2020 collection, which sShown as colorful prints, embroidered patches or jacquard motifs“, can be read on the page of the footwear brand.

Photo

Do you like Mickey Mouse?

It seems that the Calderon whip It has in Mickey Mouse to one of his favorite characters, because in addition to tennis, he also went out on Wednesday night with some socks referring to the charactercoupled with on her neck she has a tattoo of him.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Chivas regains the top as the most popular team in Mexican soccer

MX League The red and white squad returned to the throne by beating their staunch …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved