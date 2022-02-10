Chicote Calderon. The exorbitant price he paid for tennis shoes

Midtime Editorial

Cristian “Chicote” Calderonsurprised locals and strangers in the match that Chivas had against Juarez this Wednesday night, and the surprise was not so much because of what a field did, since it did not see any action, but because The soccer player arrived at the Stadium with tennis shoes of almost 24 thousand pesos!

The element of Chivaswho has only played 104 minutes out of a possible 360 ​​in this Closure 2022appeared on the field of the Benito Juarez Olympic with some Gucci sneakers which alludes to the famous character of Disney, Mike Myouandand what has a cost of one thousand 150 dollars (23 thousand 559 Mexican pesos).

The shoes he wore Calderon whip are from the line called “Gucci Disney Rhyton Originals”which have a rubber sole and the famous character on the side of the shoe.

“The playful image of Mickey Mouse defines the chunky sole design of the Rhyton sneaker. for men in ivory leather. To celebrate the Lunar New Year, the legendary Disney character appears across all of Gucci’s ready-to-wear and accessories for the Cruise 2020 collection, which sShown as colorful prints, embroidered patches or jacquard motifs“, can be read on the page of the footwear brand.

Do you like Mickey Mouse?

It seems that the Calderon whip It has in Mickey Mouse to one of his favorite characters, because in addition to tennis, he also went out on Wednesday night with some socks referring to the charactercoupled with on her neck she has a tattoo of him.