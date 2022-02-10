Chivas de Guadalajara gets back into the fight after their victory against Juárez FC

MX League

Those led by Michel Leaño prevailed with a resounding 1-3 against Juárez FC at the Benito Juárez Olympic.

The rojiblanco team prevailed over Juárez FC with solvency
Chivas from Guadalajara returned to winning ways after beating Juárez FC 1-3 on matchday 4 of the Closure 2022. Those led by Michel Leano They faced the cold of the border and they have good feelings again after the draw and defeat in the last two dates.

Carlos Cisneros, Alexis Vega and Jesús Angulo were the authors of the three goals with which the Flock turned the score around after starting 1-0 in the first hour of the match. With these three points, Chivas has a rush in the standings and now rubs shoulders with the first classified.

At the end of this day, The Toluca vs. dispute is still pending. Monterrey Striped, the Guadalajara are located in the fifth position of the table in equality of points that UANL Tigers. Puebla, Cruz Azul and Atlas They lead the classification after adding 10 points in these first four dates.

Above Chivas is the Pachuca as fourth place. Already in the middle of the table the fight is closer with up to five teams with a single point difference. While in the lower zone the presence of the Americawhich has barely garnered a point and adjoins the last positioned.

This seat is occupied by mazatlan, a team that continues without points so far in the tournament and whose coach already has the hours numbered. A little higher, and with almost no distance, is Santos Laguna with one point as a result of a draw against Tigres UANL on the first day.

