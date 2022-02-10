Chivas regains the top as the most popular team in Mexican soccer

The Chivas de Guadalajara recovered at the beginning of this 2022 the top that corresponds to them as the most popular team in Mexican soccer, surpassing to the staunch rival as he had not done since 2018, According to data from a meeting carried out by Consulta Mitofsky, where clubs like Cruz Azul and Pumas de la UNAM complete the list of the big four with a great advantage.

ANDhe Rebaño Sagrado surpassed América with just a few tenths, however, it is striking that despite the fact that they have not done very well in recent years, the affection and interest among the followers continues to increase and with this they have managed to stay with the top among all the clubs of the Liga MX, according to the famous pollster thanks to the data that was published by the Record newspaper this Wednesday.

Chivas surpasses the Eagles with 19.4%, although the information ensures that this should be considered as a technical draw, since there is no difference greater than three points as stipulated in this type of survey to consider an absolute advantagebut it is a fact that the popularity of the rojiblancos has been on the rise.

Since 2018 Guadalajara was not above the azulcremas when it added 21.7 to 20.9 of the archrivals, taking into account that in the 2021 this survey was not conducted. The surprising thing is that after tournaments like the last two that the directed by Marcelo Leaño, where they barely qualified for the Repechage and in that instance they were eliminated, the chivahermanos do not lose affection for the most Mexican and important team in national football.

The teams that are below Chivas and America is Cruz Azul with 16.4% of the preferences and the UNAM Pumas as fourth place with 9.9%. With which it is clear that the big four continue to show a very important superiority in terms of public preferences, since from the fifth, which are the Tigres from UANL and those who have the 3.7, down, there is a world of difference.