Club América will have to find another venue to play its matches

It seems that the bad news for Club América is not over yet and that is that despite the bad times it is going through with the adverse results, one more concern will be added. And it is that the Aztec stadium who has hosted the meetings of the azulcrema team for several years will no longer allow the team to play the matches in the venue. In this way, the Coapa squad will have to look for a new property to be able to play the next duels.

According to Marca Claro, the Colossus of Santa Úrsula will close its doors for the World Cup 2026, since when approved, it is planned to make a remodeling that allows it to be the venue for the opening match. Thus, sources from the Mexican Football Federation would have mentioned that the closure will be officially reported in the near future so that the plans they have with the stadium prior to the event can be carried out, despite the fact that previously they have already been put into make some arrangements.

Unfortunately, what has been worked on is still not enough, so this measure will be taken. The Azteca Stadium is one of the oldest and therefore requires competition with those sports venues that have the most innovation in the world. The property is also more than 15 years old, as most of the other sites are, so there is a great need to follow up on the project in order to keep it among the most modern places despite its history.

Both the president of the FMF, Yon de Luisa, as the Head of Government, claudia sheinbaum They expressed the desire that the opening duel of the World Cup be in Mexico and later throughout the Republic the remaining nine matches will be held. For this there must be a capacity of at least 80 thousand people and there would be the possibility. It is still doubted that the Azteca Stadium project is the one that was planned a few months ago due to constant complaints from neighbors.

What chances would there be for Club America?

It is clear that being a team of the Mexico City the idea would be to find an enclosure that is precisely in this area. Previously, when the remodeling was done in the Coloso, Santa Úrsula played in University City, so it would be the most viable option. However, now the Barça player would also be available. atlantean in Sports City so that in this way they seek to stay close to the fans.