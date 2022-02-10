Cointelegraph Store Launches New Garments With Best Cryptocurrency-Inspired Style

A new era has arrived in the world of cryptocurrency-inspired merchandise. The Cointelegraph store is ready to offer you a style that you will not be able to find anywhere else. Take a look at what we’ve been up to here.

We specialize in one thing: products created exclusively for crypto believers. The HODLer. The collector of non-fungible tokens (NFT). The miner. Those who are in the rocket and those who are already on the moon. We have created an ever-expanding catalog of clothing, accessories and unique collections for those who are passionate about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Take a look at some of our latest offers:

Genesis Block Collection: The “Genesis Block” collection recalls a time when cryptocurrencies were under the radar and on the move. On January 3, 2009, Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first Bitcoin (BTC) block and ushered in a new era of finance like never before. The Genesis Block Collection features that same block within a classic Bitcoin logo on a variety of products like t-shirts, hoodies, framed prints, and even high-quality throw pillows.

Layer Two Press Start Collection:Scaling the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains is not a game. With recent innovations in layer 2 solutions on these blockchains, network speeds can seem old school in no time. Enter the “Layer Two Press Start Collection”. This selection of high-end, comfortable t-shirts, hoodies, and laptop sleeves feature artwork inspired by retro 8-bit video games for those who can’t wait for the next level of the crypto space.

HODL Collection: For those who are into cryptocurrencies for the long term, comfortable and stylish clothing is a must. Featuring an offbeat token design inspired by the ups and downs of the market, the “HODL Collection” features items with a clean, modern look. This collection is perfect for reminding the world that you are in this to win.

BTFD Collection: All true cryptocurrency fans know that when the market is down, it’s time to wake up. Coming in a bold red, white and black design, the ‘BTFD Collection’ features a range of premium quality comfy hoodies and t-shirts, as well as home décor such as the BTFD framed print. Some people panic when the going gets tough, but with the BTFD Collection you can spread your stacking message in style.

And this is just the beginning for the Cointelegraph store. The world of cryptocurrencies moves fast, and so do we. Limited-time deals, limited-quantity items, and last-chance deals await. The fear of missing out on this merchandise is real, so be sure to follow us on TwitterFacebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to stay on top of the latest news you don’t want to miss.

BUY YOUR GARMENTS here.