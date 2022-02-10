Colombia has a new bitcoin ATM with the arrival of this competitor

RockItCoin, an American firm that manufactures bitcoin ATMs and other cryptocurrencies, announced this Tuesday, February 8, that it will begin its international operations with the installation of its equipment in Colombia. The first RockItCoin cryptocurrency ATM in this South American country will be installed in El Retiro Shopping Center, in Bogotá, the firm said.

Michael Dalesandro, CEO of RockItCoin; and Ben Phillips, its president, were the founders of the firm in 2015. It registered a remarkable growth in 2021, Well, it went from a base of 800 installed cryptocurrency ATMs to 1,600, with an average of 70 ATMs installed monthly in that year. Currently, it has 1,700 bitcoin and other cryptocurrency ATMs installed in 39 US states, the press release states.

“We have had great success in the United States and will continue expansion efforts domestically and internationally,” said Dalesandro. The executive pointed out that, given the growing global acceptance and adoption of cryptocurrencies, RockItCoin will increase its offers to grow with that ecosystem.

For his part, Ben Phillips highlighted who want to go beyond a retail solution. “Our biggest impact will be our commitment to customer service and education of the Colombian cryptocurrency community,” Phillips stated. RockItCoin ATMs work with bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), litecoin (LTC), and bitcoin cash (BCH).

Colombians must report operations with cryptocurrencies

As CriptoNoticias reported on February 5, bitcoin purchase transactions greater than USD 150 (or 590 thousand pesos) in Colombia must be reported as of April 1 to the Financial Information and Analysis Unit (UIAF). , attached to the Ministry of Finance.

also dTransactions involving several cryptocurrencies must be reported to the UIAF, when the amount exceeds USD 450 (1,770 pesos). Taking into account that cryptocurrencies are legal in Colombia, these measures are perceived as greater state control over digital assets.

The cryptocurrency ATM market has registered vigorous growth in the world and is estimated to reach a value of USD 1,880 by 2028, as reported by CriptoNoticias on January 18. It is estimated that the annual growth between 2022 and 2028 will be 60%.