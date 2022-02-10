Colombia is the country in Latin America where it will be more expensive to see Bad Bunny

File photo of Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny. EFE/Thais Llorca



In the last days, bad bunny has generated great expectation in the world of music after announcing the launch of his new tour, World’s Hottest Tour. More than 40 presentationsdivided into various countries of the American continent, millions of followers have already purchased tickets to see the Puerto Rican artist.

The journey through Latin America will begin on October 21, when disembarking in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic). Later, he will be present at Argentina, Paraguay, Peru and finally, in Colombia, the last weeks of November. The country, in fact, will be one of the few destinations where Bad Bunny will have three dates: Two had already been confirmed in Medellin (November 18 and 19), and one more was recently announced in Bogotaon the 20th of the same month.

Tickets for concerts in the capital of Antioquia sold out in record timeshowing a purchase flow shortly before seen for the presentation of an artist in the country. the page of YourBoletawhere the tickets were being sold, suffered several collapses, as reported by users. So much has been the desire of some followers to acquire their ticket, that the resale has shot up with increments that reach the 1,500%.

The fact that the capacity is full at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín did not prevent hundreds of Internet users protest the cost of the tickets. In the capital of Antioquia, the cheapest ticket, without discounts, was 76 thousand pesos (low north), while the most expensive rose to 24 million pesos (boxes ‘The Beach’).

According to a comparison of Bloombergif one takes into account that the monthly minimum wage in Colombia was $1,000,000 by 2022, acquire a combo for 10 people in the box ‘La Playa’ would come out for 24.7 minimum wages. Assuming that each person pays their respective part, they would have to invest 2.4 minimum wages.

“Colombia is one of the few stops on the tour that has box-type locations for ten people and with a little more comfort, with the tickets being more expensive,” the portal said. These figures are well above other countries on the tour. Assuming that the most expensive ticket is paid in each country, in Argentina would represent 0.37 minimum wage; in Ecuador, 0.6; in Peru, 0.73; and in Panama1.18, the latter being another of the high values ​​in the region.

When it seemed that the value of the tickets had already reached its peak, many fans of Bad Bunny, who was the most listened to artist on Spotify last year (9.1 billion views), were disappointed after learning how much a ticket would cost them on the due date. Bogota. The most affordable ticket is 114 thousand pesosand the locations in the stands of Oriental Y western they are around $190,000 Y $422,000 respectively (not including service).

It was a matter of time before many users expressed their displeasure, and even, they will ‘get off the bus’ to attend the concert. “I said please calm down, don’t buy from resellers because there will be a new date, and with these prices they are the same or worse than the resellers. what a nerve”, stated one of them.

“Instead of lowering them, they raised it more, perhaps we shouldn’t manage the same prices as Medellín, we are the same country with the same minimum wage, in Bogota we don’t earn more. Very angry, what a disappointment, “they indicated.

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

KEEP READING:

The mother of the presenter Inés María Zabaraín passed away; her husband, Jorge Alfredo Vargas, sent a heartfelt message

My name is: Yeison Jiménez made the imitator of Jennifer López cry and the networks did not forgive