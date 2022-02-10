control the lights at home from your smartphone

Light bulbs and lights are the first thing we think of when the word “home automation” or the concept of “smart home” comes to mind. Wizards and mobile devices have helped stakeholders to control them without having to flip a switch again: a simple voice or action command from the mobile and the living room, kitchen or bedroom is already lit.





Yes, it is true that being at home sounds very “lazy” to resort to these advances so as not to have to get up from the sofa, but it is very useful to set automatic on and off schedules or pretend that we are at home by manipulating them remotely to deter possible thieves.

There are a wide variety of connected bulbs that are compatible with iPhone and that don’t break the bank. we propose some of the best solutions to accompany your smartphone or tablet of the bitten apple, but first…

Compatible with iPhone is not the same as compatible with HomeKit





It is very important to keep in mind that an accessory with these characteristics that can be controlled from an iPhone or iPad does not mean that it can be integrated into Apple HomeKit. This company software allows users to configure, communicate and control “smart” devices intended for use in the home. Rooms and automatic actions can be created to be executed with voice commands using the Siri assistant.

Not all commercially available light bulbs, plugs, routers, cameras, and sensors with “smart” capabilities are compatible with Apple HomeKit. Many of them may “only” work with Alexa and Google Assistantbut it is not so common that they include compatibility with the Cupertino proposal.

To know for sure if an accessory is compatible with Apple HomeKit, you just have to check that the manufacturer or brand specifies it. This is usually via the “Works with Apple HomeKit” tag (works with Apple HomeKit), which ensures the correct operation of the device with the system, Siri and the rest of the company’s devices.

That said, a light bulb, socket, camera, alarm, or window sensor can work with iPhone if there is an app available on the App Store that can control it. There are usually no problems with this: practically any home automation accessory usually has an application for iOS and Android. Through the app it is possible to adjust the parameters and configure them to our liking, in addition to receiving notifications in real time depending on the device (if a door/window has been opened with a sensor or if a person has been detected if we are talking about a camera ).

Types of light bulb and aspects to take into account





Many times we get carried away by the products that have better ratings or cheaper without knowing if they are the most suitable options for us. Regardless of what systems they are compatible with or whether they are RGB, the bulbs have several details to pay attention to if we want to succeed with the purchase.

types of bulbs

Incandescent Light Bulbs : they consume a lot of energy and were discontinued in 2009. They have been gradually replaced by more efficient ones that can offer a similar amount of light (see LEDs).

LED bulbs : the queens of the homes. They do not emit CO2, do not contain mercury and can last up to 50,000 hours. In addition, they are more energy efficient, which translates into a lighter bill. They light up instantly and are recyclable.

Fluocompact bulbs : in other words, energy-saving light bulbs, with up to 80% more efficiency than conventional light bulbs and an approximate useful life of between 6,000 and 10,000 hours. Its ignition is more progressive.

ECO Halogen Bulbs: they are 30% more efficient than incandescent ones, they emit heat and their useful life is around 2,000 hours. They turn on instantly.

Things to keep in mind about a light bulb

cap type : This is the part that fits into the bulb holder. When in doubt, it is best to take the bulb that we currently have in the lamp and check with our own eyes what socket it has. The most common have a screw cap and can be thick (E27) or fine (E14). However, there are also GU10/GU5 (track and recessed spotlights) or G9/G4 for wall or pendant lamps.

lumens : is the amount of light that a light bulb can generate. A few years ago incandescents were very common, but since LEDs have been around they have been replaced because they are much more energy efficient and provide the same light. For example, a 60W bulb “from the old days” is equivalent to one of approximately 6.5/7W. Therefore, LED bulbs are the most interesting to save. The more watts (W) the more lumens and more light.

Kelvin degrees and light tone: There are bulbs that are RGB and can be configured with a wide variety of colors, but the shades of white are determined by the Kelvin degrees. There are three types: pure white, cold and warm. Each one is more suitable for specific types of rooms. For example, the warm (more yellowish tone) looks good in living rooms or rooms where a more welcoming atmosphere is sought. On the contrary, the cigar is better in kitchens or bathrooms.

Warm light: 2,700 to 3,500K -> more welcoming environments and for use in bedrooms, living rooms, halls… Neutral light: 3,500 to 4,500K -> they are usually used for bathrooms and kitchens. Cold light: 4,500 to 6,500K -> offices, garages, storage rooms…

Useful life: the duration of a light bulb varies depending on the model and its characteristics, but LEDs are the ones that usually last longer. They can last 10,000 hours or more, and they hold up to frequent shutdowns quite well. To give you an idea, if they are used for about three hours a day, they can last about 10 years.

iPhone Compatible Wi-Fi LED Bulbs

TP-Link TAPO L510E





The TP-Link TAPO L510E (9.99 euros) is one of the best-selling “smart” LED bulbs for its good value for money. It is available in both cool and warm white. depending on the room in which we want to use it. Its light is dimmable and the brightness can be adjusted from 1% to 100%. It can be controlled by voice with Alexa and Google Assistant, but also by the app for iPhone and Android. It has the function of programming and timer.

TP-Link TAPO L520E – Smart LED Light Bulb, WiFi Light Bulb without the need for a Hub, Neutral White 4000K, Dimmable, E27, 8.7W/ 806lm, Compatible with Alexa, Echo and Google Home

TP-Link TAPO L530E





This model is very similar to the previous one from TP-Link, with the particularity that is RGB and can be configured with 16 million different colors. It has reduced power consumption compared to the normal 60W ones and also has “smart” capabilities. The pack of two bulbs costs 22.22 euros.

TP-Link Tapo L530E 2-Pack – Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb, Multi-Colour, Dimmable, E27, 8.7W 806lm, Compatible with Alexa and Google Home

Nanoleaf Essentials





It does not require a hub and with a polygonal design that differentiates it from the rest. The Nanoleaf Essentials bulb (19.99 euros) provides a very bright white light that can be cooler or warmer and can also be configured with 16 million different colors. It is possible to create dynamic scenes that change color with custom movements such as Face, Highlight and Random to create an environment that suits our mood. Is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri (Apple HomeKit).

Nanoleaf Essentials Light Bulb – E27

Philips Hue White





Controllable via Bluetooth or even remotely away from home with the hub, the Philips Hue White bulb (15.97 euros) provides warm white light with a color temperature of 2,700K. It can also be controlled with voice assistants, and to get the most out of it, you want the connection bridge.

Philips Hue – Smart light bulb, E27, Dimmable warm light, 9W, Compatible with Alexa and Google Home – Pack of 1 Smart LED light bulb

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb Essential





Xiaomi’s proposal (19.70 euros) has a luminous flux of 950 lumens with a temperature range that varies between 1,700 to 6,500K. Count with one 125,000 cycle on/off cycle and connects to 802.11n Wi-Fi networks. It is compatible with Android and iOS devices. It can be configured with 16 million colors and has a timer function.

Xiaomi Smart Light Bulb MI LED SMART BULB ESSENTIAL WHITE AND COLOR – 9W – E27 – 950 LUMENS – 1700-6500K – WIFI – APP MI HOME

