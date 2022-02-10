Cristiano Ronaldo goes out and Manchester United disappears

Manchester United’s Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo during a Premier League game. (Photo: Getty Images)

Elimination copes against a team from the second division like Middlesbrough, draw against Burnley, bottom of the Premier League, and Cristiano Ronaldo in his worst streak in 12 years. All together for a Manchester United that faces Atlético de Madrid in just two weeks and that He doesn’t know how to get out of the hole he’s in.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is gone. It’s been more than two months, but the course has changed very little at Old Trafford. Ralf Rangnick came, and the famous pressure from him, but the momentum only lasted for a little while against Crystal Palace. “This is not real, I have barely had a day and a half of training,” said the German coach after the victory.

And he was right, the team has not left no improvement since then. His 4-2-2-2 did not work and he had to go back to the 4-2-3-1 with which Solskjaer failed. Since Rangnick’s arrival, United have recorded six wins, four draws and two defeats (if the elimination against Middlesbrough is counted as such).

They have lost the possibility of a title, with the FA Cup, so they are dangerously close to the four years without touching a trophyand now they only have to fight for fourth place in the Premier and for a Champions League where an Atlético de Madrid comes to them in low hours.

His situation in the table is not yet disastrous due to the number of games postponed by covid. Their closest rivals have all but games, which eases the pressure. Arsenal, three points behind, have two fewer games, Tottenham Hotspur, three fewer, and Wolverhamtpon Wanderers, two fewer.

To this moment of need joins a Cristiano Ronaldo off. The Portuguese was not even a starter against Burnley and could not fix the mess with the final 20 minutes. He has not seen a door since December 30 and since then he has played five games, including a full extra time against Middlesbrough, as well as missing two more games due to injury.

This is his worst streak since 2010, when he was a member of Real Madrid and could not score against Málaga, Mallorca, Osasuna, Ajax Amsterdam and Real Sociedad. Of course, that season he reached 53 goals in all competitions. This year he adds 14 between Premier and Champions.

Cristiano’s contribution seems more decisive now than in the first part of the campaign because there is no longer Anthony Martial, on loan to Sevilla, or Mason Greenwood, separated by the alleged abuse of his partner. Edinson Cavani, at 34, has only two goals this season, while Marcus Rashford has five. Bruno Fernandes, the star of the last two seasons, has been overshadowed by Cristiano and his seven goals are not enough to lift United’s flight.

Jadon Sancho, the big payout, is stagnant and won’t start. His numbers on goal are very poor (three goals), but his contribution in terms of assists is especially worrying, since the best passer in the Bundesliga for the last two seasons has not yet given one this year.

The team continues to limp in the middle, with Scott McTominay and Fred as symbols of the mistakes of sports management in the past, although with the good news that he has returned Paul Pogba, who, yes, only has five months left on his contract.

The other ray of hope is David de Gea, who has recovered his best version, being the Premier goalkeeper with the most stops (86, 15 more than the second), but who defense insecurity prevents him from fighting for the competition’s Gold Glove. The Spaniard has only kept his door clean four times, for Ederson’s thirteen.

And it is that Harry Maguire does not show the 80 million that it cost and Raphael Varane is not the standard that was in Real Madrid of the three Champions.

United’s drama is increasing and the time before the tie against Atlético runs out. Passing the round is mandatory to not have the fans on top already in March, but right now this team excites little and less.

