Cruz Azul: Álvaro Dávila leaves the presidency of the team; Why did he go?

Mexico City / 02.10.2022





Blue Cross runs out of directive Alvaro Davila and company leave the club after a series of differences between them and the cement dome.

Mediotiempo was able to confirm with sources from the cement company that This Thursday the departure of Dávila is announced of the presidency of the club, as well as of Hector Larawho served as executive director.

A series of internal conflicts ended up wearing down the relationship. In the cement factory, certain situations of prominence were not well seen.

Even, This Thursday morning a conference was scheduled press release at 10:00 am, however, the communication department announced that was canceled due to a “rescheduling of covid tests”.

According to the protocol of MX League, the tests are done 72 hours before each match and yesterday, Wednesday, said round was carried out with all the negative results.

The reasons for the breakup

One of them was the ways in which they occurred. the departures of Luis Romo and Orbelín PinedaBesides of conflict that was had by the medals of the champion of champions that both players asked for not being due to commitments with the Mexican teambut what they were denied because elements of Dávila’s group already had them.

More fuel to the fire

Another issue was what was experienced around the negotiation with the Paraguayan Ivan Moraleswell there were pressures and leaks from the cement plant who also ended up bothering Alvaro Davila.