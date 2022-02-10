Cruz Azul is shaping up to have a complete team on Matchday 5 against Necaxa

Four days have already passed Closing Tournament 2022 YJuan Reynoso has not yet been able to count on his full squad to meet the commitments Cruz Azul in Liga MX, due to the arrival of the latest reinforcements, as well as injuries and even suspensions that occurred throughout these weeks.

However, the panorama begins to clarify in The Ferris Wheelwell Machineby itself already powerful in the current tournamentis already outlined for cont for the first time with all your players for the duel Day 5, next Saturday against Necaxa, on the field of Aztec stadiumafter overcome adversity that until now had prevented the celestial strategist have up to five players available.

Here we leave you the situation of the soccer players who were absent in Cruz Azul on Matchday 4:

Of the last three reinforcements that arrived at Cruz Azul at the close of the transfer market, only one was able to debut on Matchday 4, against León: louis abrambecause Iván Morales and Ángel Romero still do not have a work visa that allows them to conclude with their registration in Liga MX and to have their presentation as cement workersbut nevertheless, it is expected that these days they will leave the country to finish all the paperwork.

In this way, both the Chilean like the Paraguayan would stay officially registered in the sky blue squad against Liga MX, and depending on their adaptation to work in The Ferris Wheel, Juan Reynoso have them available at least on the bench against Necaxa, next Saturday before the cement fans at the Aztec stadium.

Another of the reinforcements that has not been able to debut with the cement shirt is Christian Tabowho was toannounced as the first signing in La Noriadue to an injury to his right leg had not allowed him to return to the court, however, In the words of the strategist Juan Reynoso himselfthe Uruguayan extreme would already be recovered for the next saturdayor, and warned that he could add his first 25 or 30 minutes as a light blue.

Thus, the only doubt, in terms of injury, would point to Adrián Aldrete, who suffered a small injury to his right calf that left him out of the call against León, however, it is expected that it will not be serious and the winger may be available at the Azteca Stadium as a replacement for Alejandro Mayorga.

Sanctioned:

The big news for the attack Blue Cross is that Juan Reynoso will now also be able to count on Santiago Giménez for the next match against the Rayafter the Celeste youth squad will be left out against the Fierabecause he had to fulfill his match suspension after being sent off on Matchday 3 against scratches. But this Saturday It is outlined to start within the 11 headline of The Machine.