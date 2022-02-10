Cruz Martínez breaks the silence about an alleged separation with Alicia Villarreal

After the rumors that revolve around a alleged marital crisis Come in Alicia Villarreal Y Cruz Martinez, it is the musician who broke the silence. In an interview taken up by the program ‘Ventaneando’, the producer also touched on the subject.

“You have to ask the people who told you the rumorI am not talking about my personal life. Thanks”revealed the leader of the Kumbia Kingswho was said no longer lived with “La Güerita Consentida”.

On the other hand and around a heart condition that his wife would be facing, due to his contagion of Covid-19, news that his daughter uncovered Melenie Carmona Villarreal a few weeks ago.

“Sequels of heart no… Thank God she’s fine, it’s not something that one recovers overnight, here goes… I don’t like to talk so much about her health for a matter of decreeing to the universe, but he is doing well and is slowly recovering from Covid-19“explained the also businessman.

Let us remember that at the end of 2021, Cruz Martínez and Arthur Carmona, ex husband of Alicia Villarreal, announced their society to undertake several projects with the Kumbia Kings, a group that Cruz has made grow and that will arrive next may 14 to Arena Mexico City.