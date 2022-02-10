Cuba will not appear in the U18 World Cup in Florida

The Baseball World Cup in the U18 category, to be held from September 9 to 18 of this year in the state of Florida (USA), will not have Cuba as a participant in the tournament after various reports from the Caribbean island indicate that team leaders believe that there may be surprise defections of their players and, in turn, remain installed in the territory of the North American nation.

As stated by the journalist Francys Romero through his Twitter account, the authorities decided that they will not attend the championship organized by the WBSC (for its acronym in English of the World Baseball and Softball Confederation) in order to avoid contagion by the Covid-19.

However, Romero also pointed out that he spoke with specialists in the field and they think that the real reason for the Federation of that country is to stop all kinds of defections.

In this sense, the Cup will only have 11 delegations that will play their duels both at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota and LECOM Park in Bradenton.

It should be noted that names of great importance to the MLB have come out of this competition, such as Yu Darvish, Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw.