data transfer puts US companies in check

The French Data Protection Agency (CNIL) has declared the use of Google Analytics illegal. The decision is a consequence of the CJEU resolution in July 2020 that invalidated the so-called ‘Privacy Shield’, which allowed the transfer of personal data to the United States. After the sentence, whose doctrine is known as ‘Schrems II’, the transfer of data such as those used in Google Analytics is illegal and therefore, the different data protection agencies are making this decision.

The first country to block Google Analytics was Austria in January. But we knew that it would be extended to more countries, since the sentence of the Superior Court of Justice of the EU is extensible to different countries and to different companies.

France joins Austria and can go further. The CJEU declared that the transfer of data to the US breached the General Data Protection Regulation. The direct consequence is that the ‘Privacy Shield’, an agreement between the European Union and the United States, ended. Since then, this data transfer is considered illegal, in the absence of a new law that collects this use. Austria took the first step and now it has been France, but the different national agencies can take a similar position. For its part, the CNIL has ordered companies and operators to stop using Google Analytics.

The AEPD has not ruled on this, nor has the European Data Protection Committee (EDPB).

Companies are waiting, but they are aware of the problem. To date, companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Amazon or Google have remained on the sidelines, taking advantage of their contracts, explain from Noyb, promoters of this position.

Max Schrems himself, the lawyer who gives the doctrine its name, explains that “it is interesting to see that the different European Data Protection Authorities reach the same conclusion: the use of Google Analytics is illegal. There is a European working group and we assume that this action is coordinated and other authorities will decide similarly”.

From Google they explain that “the problem is not that it is Google Analytics, but the existing laws on data transfers” and advocate the need for “a better structure for data transfers from Europe to the United States”.

The controversy with Meta leaving Europe has the same origin. These days there has been a lot of talk about Meta’s position of leaving Europe, which they have subsequently qualified.

“If a new data transfer framework is not adopted (…) it is likely that we will not be able to offer several of our products and services, such as Facebook and Instagram, in Europe,” they explained from Meta. And the truth is that they are right, because following the doctrine of the CJEU, it is very likely that the data protection agencies may also declare its use illegal.

According to Euractiv, the French agency is also analyzing the use of Facebook Connect.

The solution is a new agreement between Europe and the US, but there has been no movement. For Jorge Garcia Herrero, a lawyer specializing in Data Protection, the solution involves a new agreement between the two powers. A future ‘Privacy Shield III’ that collects certain uses. However, the negotiations are not even officially on the table at the moment.

Throughout this year it is seen that the Irish Data Protection Commission, where companies such as Meta or Google have their headquarters, rule on the transfer of data between Europe and the US. There are two possibilities here. Either that a new agreement is reached and the use of the ‘Standard Contractual Clauses (SCC)’ is allowed to continue or that these transfers are confirmed to be illegal, which would force the big technology companies to radically change their operations in Europe.

Right now what we have is a situation where companies like Google or Meta are seeing that, with the law in hand, their main digital tools are being declared illegal.

Image | Nathana Reboucas