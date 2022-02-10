Deportivo Cali vs. Tolima in the first leg of the Super League: line-ups, preview, data | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

This Wednesday, the first game of the grand final of the BetPlay Dimayor Super League 2022, that will face the champions of the previous year and the best teams of the last semester, Deportivo Cali vs. Deportes Tolimaat 8:00 p.m. at the Cali Stadium in Palmaseca.

The “sugar” team after Saturday’s defeat against Envigado, the team returned to the city and carried out physical recovery work on Sunday at the Pance sports venue.

This Monday the team did mobility work in a reduced space with a bit of group tactics, which was more emphasized in training this Tuesday morning, reviewing the final details to face the first leg against the team from Tolima, with important news with the return of ‘Teo’ and the inclusion of Guillermo Burdisso and Christian Mafla.

At night, the press conference prior to the match was held at the sports venue, in which coach Rafael Dudamel spoke about the confidence he has in his team and with the inclusion of the new elements.

“Of course it wasn’t in our plans at this point in the league to have just three points, but hey, what I never question is our players’ dedication and desire to win. Talking about signings means mentioning the inclusion of Mafla, Burdisso and then, after the game is over, we’ll focus on who else can come, right now we’re just thinking about tomorrow’s game”.

He emphasized the goals they have for this first semester: “When we started the year and set new goals, we know that in this first semester the most important thing was to fight for the title again and make this Super League, we have many things to improve and these two Super League games They will help us a lot to continue improving. Tomorrow is not going to be the exception, we forget what the league is and we will play this final as we have been, the champions, tomorrow we have to get that winning blood that has characterized the club”.

The striker and captain Teófilo Gutiérrez was also questioned at the press conference about the difficult moment that the Verdiblanco team is going through.

“Difficult moments are experienced by all teams and I think that the character that this team has, the personality is not going to change, the form, the dedication, the joy of playing football that characterizes us. This is Deportivo Cali, we are thinking about what is coming and being able to give them the confidence they need, so that they join the team as quickly as possible, the truth is that I saw good feelings this morning with the new teammates who joined, good joy, predisposition and That leaves me very calm”.

He analyzed what it will be like to face Tolima: “We know each other very well, we have played many finals, just recently, they already know me and I think it will be a nice game, Cali is used to and will get used to playing finals, like this that there is no doubt about that. We know what their weaknesses are, emotionally they give many advantages, it is a very tactical team that is well placed and then I think that our football is going to lead us to achieve in these first 90 minutes that idea of ​​the game that the teacher wants and that the teammates can give to the team”.

The man from Barranquilla then added: “we have to assume that role on the field and be able with our ability, develop the best for ourselves in each area, be able to achieve the football we want in order to score goals, which is what people go to go to the stadium, to see goals, hopefully there will be many goals tomorrow, that you can enjoy, we are very happy with the work that we have been reflecting, it is the fifth week and we are feeling a little better and always with the same confidence that the coaching staff and that characterizes us, humility, working every day to grow and to bring out our best potential”.

This will be the third time that Deportivo Cali faces this tournament, the previous two occasions were against Atlético Nacional.

The first was in the third edition of the competition in 2014, when the purslane team was the champion of the Opening and Finishing of 2013 and Cali played the final by being the best of the reclassification. Cali won the first leg at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium 2-1 with a brace from Paraguayan Robin Ramírez, the visiting discount went to Stefan Medina. In the National round they won 1-0 with a goal by Jefferson Duque and Cali from the penalty shootout, became champion by winning 3-4 in Medellín.

In 2016 it was the other final, in which Cali won the Apertura and Nacional tournament at the End of 2015. The first leg at the Deportivo Cali Stadium ended with a 0-2 victory for Nacional with scores by Jonathan Copete. In the second leg, the team from Antioquia rounded off the result with a 3-0 victory with goals from Macnelly Torres, Sebastián Pérez and Luis Carlos Ruiz.

likely alignment

Guillermo De Amores, Aldair Gutiérrez, José Caldera (Kevin Moreno), Jorge Marsiglia, Kevin Velasco (Christian Mafla); Andrés Balanta, Sebastián Leyton, Santiago Mosquera, Teófilo Gutiérrez, Jhon Vásquez; Angelo Rodriguez.

Stadium: Deportivo Cali

Time: 8:00 p.m.

TV: WinSports +

Referee: Bismarks Santiago (Atlantic)

VAR: John Perdomo (Huila)

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On twitter: @AriasJuan_15