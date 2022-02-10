Donnarumma airs details about relationship with Keylor days before facing Real Madrid

The Italian goalkeeper asserted that he felt respected at PSG and that his relationship with the goalkeeper from Tico is very positive despite the high competition

Between Keylor Navas Y Gianluigi Donnarumma there is peace and maturity knowing that they are high-level goalkeepers who are fighting to be the starter in the most media club in the world today, at least that’s what the European goalkeeper said.

Navas and Donnarumma are fulfilled in the acquiescence of PSG John Berry/Getty Images

Being in their position is not easy, especially when there have been direct words from the environment of Gianluigi Donnarumma that have lowered the floor to the 35-year-old Costa Rican goalkeeper.

However, now everything seems to be going in the right direction, and what is prevailing in the dressing room of the French team is the healthy competition between the two to achieve the maximum goal set, to be champions of the UEFA Champions League.

In an interview conceived for La Gazzetta dello Sportthe 22-year-old goalkeeper acknowledged that it has not been “pleasant” to be rotating the starting line-up, but he has nothing against Keylor Navas.

“I knew that when I got to PSG there was going to be that competition that has not been pleasant. I don’t know what he thinks about it, but for me everything is fine, especially because everyone shows me that I am important and I will give everything for him. PSG”, asserted the Italian goalkeeper chosen as The Best in his position.

Few days ago, Keylor Navas He was clear in giving words that go along the same lines as what Donnarumma said today, it is not “pleasant” to be rotating, however, the Costa Rican was also clear in saying that he has no problems with the young Italian.

“It is not true that there are problems with Keylor, we have a good relationship, he is a good guy and for me there is no problem,” Donnarumma added.

The Paris Saint-Germain will play next February 15 the round of 16 of the UEFA champions leaguenext March 9 will be the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeú Stadium.