Donovan Carrillo and the 138.44 points that melted the ice in Beijing 2022

Donovan Carrillo, from Mexico | Photo: AFP/WANG Zhao

Y Donovan Carrillo lit the iceberg in Beijing. There is something about Mexicans that tend to make their achievements epic. Not that they decide so, but adversity is an innate part of this nationality that tends to shine where the alarms of failure abound. Most of the time not only do they not give them, but they even take them away. And there they go, fools by nature, to do the impossible. To build on lakes, distill agaves or mock death. Even to melt the ice armed with passion, effort and a little grace and another little thing.

No one can forget the graceful figure of Donovan floating on that frozen track with the musical background “Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps” by Daniel Boaventura and Carlos Rivera; “Sway” by Dean Martin and “María” by Ricky Martin, executing jumps and rotations full of meaning. Because if something distinguishes the Mexicans is that wherever they go They carry with them their history, their culture and their family legacy.

There, in the midst of that lonely performance he knew he was not alone. There was an entire country that for the first time saw one of their own not give up and reach a figure skating final at the Olympic Games. From there he could do anything and only up. The story was already done and nobody takes that away. Yes, a slight drop, the nerves to the surface, but we could even say that it came in the program, because as soon as it falls we get up.

The previous presentations of the Russian, Ukrainian and Swedish competitors in the men’s figure skating free program were only the prelude to a magical evening, whose closing block was entrusted to the one who could do it best. The one who carries the party inside, of course. The one you can’t stop seeing and feel proud of. To Donovan Carrillo.

Somehow it was sensed that it would be so. Sublime, emotional, wonderful, rhythmic. No one who has been baptized by Juanga he can escape that fate. And Donovan was using ‘Until I Met You’ in one of his many competitions.

Continue reading the story

Donovan Carrillo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

With unshed tears from him and all of us, there was the reflection not only of a boy who wanted to skate, but of an entire family that put their whole lives in the construction of a dream and the development of a talent that made them move from city to country so that the vocation of best skater in the history of Mexico It will not be a mere intention.

Those 138.44 points with which it was qualified, which exceeded the expectations of the Mexican delegation, were the end of their adventure in Beijing but only the preamble of what is to come. Milano, here we go in 2026. This was just a taster.

Because if Mexicans are born where they want, so are ice skating stars. And this one decided to be born in Mexico.

————

My Twitter account

@mutantgenius

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Driver runs over man who allegedly had just committed a robbery