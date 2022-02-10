Donovan Carrillo bids farewell to the 2022 Beijing Olympics

Admin 17 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 15 Views

Donovan Carrillo: I started skating for a platonic love 1:01

(CNN Spanish) — Mexican Donovan Carrillo closed this Wednesday (Thursday local time) his participation in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics by achieving his personal best in the final of the figure skating free program.

Mexico has a skating star: Donovan Carrillo and his message 0:37

Donovan Carrillo added a total of 218.13 points to finish 21st in the general classification in the final held at the Covered Stadium of the Capital, according to the official website of the Olympic Games.

(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

This was the best performance of his professional career, above the result he achieved in the 2021 World Cup, for which he won his qualification for Beijing, with which he became the first figure skater from his country to participate in an Olympic Games. in 30 years.

“My presentation at Beijing 2022 is proof that the only limits we put on ourselves, so I want to invite each and every one of the countries that are not powerhouses in winter sports, to dream big because you can “, said Carrillo, quoted by the official website of Beijing 2022.

During the final, Donovan Carrillo skated to the rhythm of songs like ‘Perhaps’, by Carlos Rivera and Diego Boaventura; Dean Martin’s ‘Sway’; ‘María’, by Ricky Martin, and ‘Bailar’, by Elvis Crespo.

Olympic gold for Nathan Chen

Nathan Chen (Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images)

USA’s Nathan Chen won gold after a flawless routine, establishing his status as a titan of the discipline.

The 22-year-old star reached the final in first place after a world record-breaking performance in the short program earlier this week.

Her long program opened with a quadruple spin, followed by a triple jump.

His upbeat, energetic routine was set to a mix of songs, including Elton John’s “Rocket Man.”

Chen got a score of 218.63, the highest of the season. That made her total score 332.60.

Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama took silver and his compatriot Shoma Uno took bronze. Chen’s main rival entering the Games, Yuzuru Hanyu, finished fourth.

With information from CNN

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The 2 players who got tired of Solari and would leave America if the DT does not leave

The players who would leave America due to differences with Santiago Solari February 09, 2022 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved