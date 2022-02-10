Donovan Carrillo closes an unforgettable performance at Beijing 2022

The Mexican made history by participating in the Olympic figure skating final

Donovan Carrillo finished with a score of 218.13 in the final of the Figure skating in the 2022 Beijing Olympics during the free skate and placed fourth momentarily. After a routine of just over four minutes, the Mexican skater had a score of 138.44 in the free program, which was added to what he achieved last Monday.

At only 22 years old and a native of Zapopan, Jalisco, Donovan made history by placing himself as one of the Mexicans with the best result in the history of the Winter Olympic Games and now it is a matter of time to know their final position, since the competition is still ongoing. Unfortunately Donovan does not aspire to a high place in the table, because during his routine there were uneven moments

Donovan Carrillo made history by participating in the Olympic figure skating final. AP Photo

For the end, Donovan he used the songs Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps by Daniel Boaventura and Carlos Rivera in his program; Sway by Dean Martin and María, by Ricky Martin, songs that filled the ice rink in Chinese territory with a Latin flavor.

In the same way, his wardrobe changed for this Wednesday night, because Cheek He used a suit with two thousand Swarovski stones designed by the American Brad Griffie, who has dressed medalists in world championships and the Winter Olympics. Wearing a black suit with silver trim, the Mexican skater competed in the final of Beijing 2022.

Donovan he became the first Mexican figure skater in 30 years at the Winter Olympics and qualified after placing 20th at the World Championships in 2021.

Before Donovanrepresented Mexico Ricardo Olavarrieta who participated in 1988 and 1992, while on the women’s side were Diana Evans in 1988, and Mayda Navarro in 1992. However, none of them could qualify for the long program.

𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗢𝗩𝗔𝗡 𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧Ó𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗢! ❄️⛸️ 🇲🇽 @DonovanDCarr concludes with a score of 138.44 his long program and adds a total of 218.13 pts, in the #Figure skatingwhich was his Olympic debut. #Beijing2022 ❄️ He is the first Mexican in a discipline final. 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/ors5tQBPv3 — CONADE (@CONADE) February 10, 2022

Spectacular @DonovanDCarr! He lit up the track and all of Mexico with his performance in the final of #Figure skating in #Beijing2022 with a total score of 218.13. Thank you for your performance, strength and charisma that remind us that dreams do come true. 👏⛸️ pic.twitter.com/bVrRK8tHQO – MEX Olympic Committee (@COM_Mexico) February 10, 2022

YOU STOLE OUR HEARTS, DONOVAN. ⛸️🇲🇽 Thank you for teaching us that dreams do come true! ✨ pic.twitter.com/aavuQVdbtK – The Olympic Games (@juegosolimpicos) February 10, 2022