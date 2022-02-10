Dressed in suits similar to those of the Police, antisocials robbed a local in the north of Guayaquil; damage would amount to $ 50,000 | Security | News

Seven people, including two men dressed in similar clothing to the police, assaulted a commercial premises in which three stores operate, on Francisco de Orellana avenue, in the north of Guayaquil.

The theft, recorded on Tuesday afternoon, was recorded on security cameras at the premises where there is a sale of air conditioners (Help & Solutions), accessories such as handbags and watches (Fascino) and technological items (Cell Company).

An administrator of the establishment said that, after 2:30 p.m., two men dressed in characteristic police clothing came to request information about high-end watches for women.

Video of assault on a local av. Francisco de Orellana, in the north of Guayaquil. Two men dressed as policemen participated in the robbery. Videos: Courtesy. pic.twitter.com/5sZMHz9f45 – Andrés Bajaña Endara (@abajanae) February 9, 2022

Later, a third man arrived at the site and one of the supposed gendarmes opened the entrance door for him, claiming that he was a colleague dressed in civilian clothes.

At that moment, the men intimidated the employees of the site and three others plus a woman entered the business to commit the assault. Three collaborators of the business were tied hand and foot to collect different items from the three stores.

With bags and sacks, the six men, including the two alleged police officers, and the woman took 47 watches, 7 laptops, 14 high-end cell phones, 1 professional camera, 6 air conditioners and other accessories. About $50,000 would be the loss for the stores, a business representative said.

A police server who was in the area indicated that the investigative units are in charge of gathering information from the security cameras to monitor the route of arrival and departure of the antisocials.

One of the victims said that the two alleged police officers arrived in a black car, an informal taxi type, while the rest approached the premises on foot. In their escape, they all fled in a single off-road vehicle.

For now, the representatives of the business, located in the thirteenth stage of Alborada, indicated that personnel from the General Intelligence Directorate are investigating the case.

In recent days, two policemen dressed in civilian clothes repelled three antisocials who tried to rob a vehicle that was moving on that same avenue in the north. (I)