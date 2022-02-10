Driven by big tech, Wall Street returned to close with gains

A man wearing a mask walks next to the New York Stock Exchange (REUTERS / Andrew Kelly)

Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Wednesday, driven by tech sector earningsas a series of recent advances in bond yields paused and Investors preferred to focus on positive corporate reports and a de-escalation of the Ukraine crisis.

The S&P 500 rose 1.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.9% and the Nasdaq closed 2.1% higher.

10-year Treasury bond yields fell from multi-year highs reached in the previous session, which underpinned confidence in global stock markets.

Mega-cap companies like Goal Platforms Inc, Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc and microsoft they added between 1.2% and 2.5%. All index segments S&P 500 showed increases, led by the consumer discretionary area, technology and real estate.

“It’s as if we’re suddenly a little more comfortable with the idea of ​​slower growthsaid Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. “We will probably know for sure by Friday if this is just an oversold bounce or if January was more of a hypeand maybe we can see a rebound for the rest of the first quarter.”

Firms linked to economic growth Y technology have been among the hardest hit this year by fears of interest rate hikes that led investors to shy away from companies with huge valuations.

The index nasdaq It fell almost 9% in January and has risen marginally so far this month.

Investors are awaiting the data to be released by the US government on Thursday on the inflation of January, which could deliver more signs on the pace of Fed rate hikes this year, following a strong job creation report.

Analysts surveyed on average expect year-on-year inflation to spike to a four-decade high. 7.3 percent.

The news about lower tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine also boosted investor morale, along with a string of robust corporate earnings reports.

